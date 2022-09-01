Game: Cartersville (2-0) at Allatoona (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Cartersville 14, Allatoona 13, (Aug. 23, 2019)
Overall Series: Cartersville leads 4-2
Prediction: Cartersville 35, Allatoona 14
Allatoona's main concern this week is Allatoona.
The Buccaneers are hosting Cartersville, a team that was state runner-up as recently as two years ago. The Hurricanes have won the past four meetings and come into the game 2-0.
As for Allatoona, its primary objective is to just get “one day better” following a rough start to the 2022 campaign, coach Gary Varner said.
In its season opener, North Paulding jumped out in front early by taking a three-touchdown lead, and the Buccaneers never recovered. Last week against Kell, the offense could not establish a rhythm, and four turnovers were their undoing as they fell to 0-2.
Allatoona's entire offensive line consists of first-year starters, and players are playing at different spots until they find the right fit. Also, the quarterback position is still unsettled. Tyler McGuire had a tough first half last week with two interceptions before Saadiq Teel came in to lead the offense.
Coach Gary Varner said last week that the team is going back to the drawing board.
“Blocking and tackling,” he said. “Sometimes, when you lose yourselves in a scheme or Xs and Os, we're not doing a lot of blocking and tackling. We are trying to get the kids focused. We have to focus on getting better over the next two weeks.”
In regards of veteran leadership, the Buccaneers can still depend on running back Jayden Ponder, who rushed for 68 yards on 15 carries.
Varner said Allatoona's defense has bee “hit and miss.” The physicality is there but has not executed consistently. A couple of mental lapses led to two Kell touchdowns.
Mekhi Buchanan and Bryce Stack both led the defense with 10 tackles each with Buchanan totaling 1.5 tackles for loss. Ezra Odinjor contributed with three sacks.
Even if Allatoona doesn't get the result it wants, the Buccaneers still have one more non-region game to play with before the games really count. They will host Hillgrove next week before going to Creekview the following week for the Region 6AAAAAA opener.
“We got two more games to get this right, and we're not on the right track right now,” Varner said.
Allatoona is expected to have its hands full with a Cartersville who shut out Cherokee 35-0 to start the season. The Hurricanes went on to post a 38-16 win over Jonesboro last week.
Everything for Cartersville start up front behind a pair of three-star offensive linemen in UCF commit Johnathan Cline and junior Malachi Toliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.