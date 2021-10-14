Game: Allatoona (2-3, 2-1) at Sprayberry (2-3, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 20, Sprayberry 10
All-time series: Allatoona leads 5-0
Prediction: Allatoona 24, Sprayberry 10
Allatoona feels like it is starting the 2021 season all over again.
The Buccaneers haven’t played since September 24 when they defeated Wheeler 35-13. They got away from the game during fall break two weeks ago before returning to the practice field last week during the bye.
Now, Allatoona is attempting to return to midseason form when they head to Sprayberry to begin its stretch run of region games.
The Buccaneers also had to take an additional week off toward the beginning of the season when Osborne was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.
The season started in late August, and Allatoona has played just four games.
“It’s been a weird year for Allatoona, I can tell you that,” coach Gary Varner said.
The Buccaneers knew at the beginning of the season that they will be a younger team after taking a heavy hit to graduation — especially on defense. Having less experience would make it challenging to repeat an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Still, it doesn’t make the tough losses easier to bear.
Allatoona fell to former region rival Harrison in overtime at home to open the regular season. After having to forfeit its game to Hughes, Allatoona endured another tough loss at home to Kennesaw Mountain by one point.
The Buccaneers did go into their extended break with back-to-back one-sided victories.
They defeated South Cobb 47-9 behind three touchdowns from Nathan James, who rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries. They beat Wheeler 35-13 the following week behind a strong defensive effort in the second half.
Varner said there is still work to be done.
“We need to get back to the basics,” Varner said. “We’re not very physical right now. Hopefully, we’ve learned from our mistakes and learned from losing, and we will be a little bit better.”
Sprayberry is in a similar position, also having played only four games.
The Yellow Jackets, who also took a graduation hit, could not play their two non-region games because of COVID-19 also had to take a forfeit to Collins Hill at the beginning of the year.
This week is only the second time Sprayberry has played in back-to-back weeks. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to bounce back from a 38-35 loss to Lassiter.
“It’s been difficult to play and getting into the groove, but we are making progress” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “There were mistakes (against Lassiter) that cost us, but we did see a lot of growth.”
