SOUTH FULTON — Westlake ran out the final 6:31 after Allatoona rallied to cut a 17-point deficit down to three, escaping with a 27-24 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs Friday.
Westlake (11-1) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016 and will take on Lee County. Allatoona (11-1), last year’s Class AAAAAA runner-up, saw its season come to close.
Westlake took a 27-10 lead with 28 seconds remaining in the third period following a 3-yard run from Corzavius Smart that capped a 10-play, 72-yard possession. RJ Johnson, who finished with 13 carries for 58 yards, converted third-down runs of 10 and 20 yards to keep the drive alive.
Playing without starting running back Jayden Ponder for much of the game after a late first-period knee injury, Allatoona was still able to crawl back late with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The Buccaneers responded to Westlake’s score behind Elan Hall’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Bennett Christian with 8:49 remaining. The Buccaneers converted two third downs on the drive, including a 24-yard scamper for Dequori Garrett, that put Allatoona in the red zone.
Alex Standord recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. One play later, Hall connected with AJ Fitts for a 36-yard reception that put the ball at the Lions 10. Garrett scored from 3 yards out two plays later, and Gray Kelley’s extra point made the score 27-24 with 6:31 left.
Westlake rushed 12 times for 59 yards on its final possession and converted twice on fourth down to run out the clock.
“We weren’t really able to keep anything going offensively (after Ponder’s injury), but we were able to make a good run at it in the second half and came up short,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “Westlake is a very good team, and you have to give them a lot of credit.”
Westlake generated 231 yards on the ground as Smart totaled 20 carries for 84 yards and a score, while Nate Wiggins had five carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. Johnson completed 10 of 16 passes for 129 yards. Leo Blackburn had five catches for 88 yards and a score.
Allatoona’s special teams did all it could to keep the Buccaneers in the game. The unit recovered two fumbled kickoffs, blocked a punt and an extra-point try, denied Westlake a fake punt attempt for a first down and had a turnover on downs on another punt attempt, but the offense was unable to capitalize on any of those opportunities.
“Our special teams really gave us a lift,” Varner said. “The whole team really gave us a lift. We just couldn’t really get anything going and got beat by a better team.”
Hall completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Ponder finished with 12 carries for 21 yards, while Garrett totaled seven rushes for 33 yards and a score.
Troy Glenn had three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown. Bennett Christian added four receptions for 49 yards and a score.
Hall’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Glenn with 34 seconds on the clock provided Allatoona with some momentum as the Buccaneers went into halftime trailing 20-10.
A third-down unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Westlake, coupled with a third-down pass interference call in the end zone, kept the drive alive as Allatoona marched 58 yards on 11 plays to earn its only touchdown of the half.
Westlake quickly jumped out in front 7-0 behind a 72-yard scoring run from Wiggins on the second play of the game.
The Lions punted on their second possession, but a fumbled snap and tackle for loss by Levi Brown gave Allatoona good field position at the Westlake 18, leading to a 33-yard field for Kelley and 7-3 Lions lead.
Brown recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Allatoona drove 8 yards to set up first-and-goal from the Lions’ 7.
However, Ponder’s injury led to some shuffling in the Allatoona backfield. Westlake’s Owen Brodey recovered a fumble following Ponder’s injury, and the Lions’ hurry up offense resulted in a 16-play, 83-yard touchdown run for Johnson and a 13-3 Lions advantage.
Wiggins intercepted Hall on Allatoona’s ensuing possession and Westlake added to its lead following the turnover as Johnson found Blackburn for a 39-yard touchdown reception and a 20-3 advantage with 5:39 remaining in the second quarter.
