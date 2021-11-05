ACWORTH — When the Pope defense made a goal-line stand to end a 6-minute Allatoona drive to start the second half, the Greyhounds owned the momentum.
But Allatoona did not let them keep it for long.
Pope barely got away from its end zone and the Buccaneers did not come up empty the next time, with quarterback Tyler McGuire connected with wide receiver Bryce Herring for a 31-yard touchdown as Allatoona never trailed in a 28-13 win Friday at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
“You get stopped on the goal line like that and it could change the game, but the defense held up, and they shut them out in the second half,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “That was a change where this could go the wrong way.”
With the win, Allatoona (6-3, 6-1 Region 6AAAAAA) secured the No. 2 seed and will host Shiloh next Saturday in the first round of the state playoffs. No. 3 Pope (6-3, 6-2) will travel to Dacula.
“We had a big goal-line stand, and we just tried to get some cheap yards out there to get out from underneath the goalposts,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “We just didn’t capitalize on some big plays.”
Allatoona jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Pope came one blocked extra point away from tying the game at half before the Buccaneers scored the game’s final two touchdowns in the second half.
In the second half, it was all about Allatoona controlling possession, along with two big plays — the touchdown from Herring and an 81-yard touchdown run from Jayden Ponder, who finished with 190 yards on 25 carries.
“It felt like we were really moving the ball and doing a good job,” Varner said. “We just never could get away from them. They did a good job playing. It was a good football game, and I think it will get us both ready for the playoffs next week.”
Marcus Taylor added 52 yards on 14 carries, while McGuire ran for a 1-yard score and was 8-of-12 for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Herring. Herring finished with three catches for 102 yards.
Traven Eaddy had a pair of interceptions for the Buccaneers.
Phil Sims Jr. had 53 yards on 17 carries for the Greyhounds with a 7-yard touchdown run, while Jack Turner scored Pope’s other touchdown on a 2-yard first-half run, his only carry of the game.
“Before the game, I told them I was proud of them because half of the teams are packing their stuff up tonight and not playing on, and we’re one of the teams that are,” Griffin said. “Whatever happened tonight, I was proud of them. We have a tough region, so I feel good going into Dacula. They’re obviously athletic and talented, but I feel like we are, too.”
