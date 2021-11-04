Game: Pope (6-2, 6-1) at Allatoona (5-3, 5-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 30, Pope 14
All-time series: Allatoona leads 1-0
Prediction: Allatoona 23, Pope 20
About this time last year, Pope was playing Allatoona for a chance of securing a postseason spot.
The Greyhounds came up short in that game and were denied a postseason berth. They don’t have to worry about that this season.
That spot is already guaranteed.
Something else will be at stake when the two teams rematch Friday at Buccaneer Stadium — a chance to stay home for the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs as Region 6AAAAAA’s No. 2 seed. The winner will likely not have to worry about travel while the losing team makes a trip to the Gwinnett County area to face one of the top two teams in Region 8AAAAAA — either Buford or Dacula.
“It’s going to be a big game for both teams,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “You want to be at home and not travel on the road. That’s what we’ve talked about the last couple of weeks.”
Allatoona, being the defending region champion, has experience playing in these types of games. The Buccaneers have not lost a game since falling 22-21 to Kennesaw Mountain on Labor Day weekend. They have won five straight games since and seem to be finding their stride in their latest wins over Sprayberry, Kell and Lassiter.
“I think we’ve gotten a little better each week and a little healthier too,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We’re going to find out a little more about us Friday, I think. The experience of playing has helped. We’ve made less mistakes. We’re not shooting ourselves in the foot as much.”
Both teams play similar styles. They like to establish the running game while playing stout defense at the front seven.
Phil Sims Jr. has emerged as Pope’s top running back and could crack the four digits against Allatoona. He’s got 950 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. Defensive wise, Adam Jump leads Cobb County with 14 sacks at defensive end.
Griffin said Pope plans to throw the ball, anticipating that Allatoona stacks the line of scrimmage.
For Allatoona, Jayden Ponder rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 49-17 win over Lassiter last week.
Allatoona is averaging 40.2 points and has kept teams under 20 points in its last five victories.
