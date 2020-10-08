Game: Allatoona (4-0) at Osborne (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 45, Osborne 6
All-time series: Allatoona leads 2-0
Prediction: Allatoona 35, Osborne 7
Osborne and Allatoona return after the bye week with eyes on taking the next step toward a playoff spot from Region 6AAAAAA.
The Cardinals welcome the Buccaneers with the hopes of winning their first region game since the 2011 season.
Osborne snapped its 31-game losing streak earlier this season, and coach Russ Isham has the team in a much more competitive state, despite its setback last time out to Wheeler. Still, Isham said he feels his team needs to do a better job of preparing the team.
“We didn’t do a good job getting them ready to play,” he said. ‘We have to give our kids a better chance to win.”
The Cardinals are working on building a better team culture along with executing. This week Isham said he knows that Allatoona, last year’s Class AAAAAA state runner-up, will be a tough match.
“We know their staff pretty well and they are one of the better programs in the state,” Isham said. “It’s going to be a physical game.”
Isham said he does feel like his program is taking steps in the right direction.
“I believe we are growing, our kids have to get over some of their old beliefs but we are improving,” he said.
Allatoona comes in 4-0 and off a shutout victory over South Cobb last time out.
“We felt we had a good start and we made some really good plays on special teams,” coach Gary Varner said.
Varner said he holds Isham in high regard. When Varner was a young coach it was Isham who showed him the ropes and taught him much of what he knows now.
Varner said his team will have to work on not making mental mistakes and minimizing penalties.
Also it will be key to control Ben Agoruah and Osborne’s running game and their blitzing scheme on defense. Agoruah comes in with 356 yards on the season.
“They run the ball well and seem to be strong on both sides of the ball,” Varner said. “We also have to focus on picking up the blitz because some people have had trouble picking up their blitz.”
Overall, Varner said he wants his team to come out of the locker room ready to play again this week.
With this being the halfway point of the season and a region game, both coaches said they know how big a win this week can be for their programs.
“The next few weeks are important as far as us getting into the playoffs,” Varner said.
