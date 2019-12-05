Game: Allatoona (9-2-1) at Richmond Hill (9-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Allatoona 21, Richmond Hill 7
Allatoona appears to have the same type of defense that won a state championship in 2015.
The Buccaneers are now in the final four for the first time since their title run. Their stout defense along with more dynamic offense have got them this far.
Allatoona will head south to the outskirts of Savannah to face Richmond Hill tonight after coming off a 24-0 shutout over Coffee last week in the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals.
It was Allatoona’s defense that propelled the Buccaneers to a 10-6 over Glynn Academy in the 2015 state championship. This year’s defense is taking it to another level, limiting Coffee to just 102 yards total and minus-2 rushing yards.
Allatoona needs that kind of performance to carry over. The trick will be stopping the run against an elusive running back and a sizeable offensive line.
“They have a running back who is fast and can make some big plays,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “Then the line is not perfect, but he can still make plays.”
Varner is referring to Jalen Rouse, who has 1,754 yards on 233 carries and 23 touchdowns. He had 210 yards against Lanier in the second round and ground out 76 yards on 21 carries against Valdosta last week.
Richmond Hill’s offensive line averages 277 pounds and features a pair of 300-pounders in Joe Fusile and Jeremiah Scott-Kollman.
To limit the big play on offense, Varner said the defense will have to keep its gaps and responsibilities and not do anyone else’s job but their own.
Offensively, Allatoona has the ability to mix the run and the pass after it had depended mostly on the run in recent seasons.
Quarterback Dante Marshall is not afraid to throw the ball with 1,630 yards and 20 touchdowns. Leading receiver Asante Das eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,039 and has 14 touchdowns.
The ground game will be essential with Alex Wilson continuing to progress. Although he didn’t score last week against Coffee, he did lead with 81 yards on 14 carries.
“The offense has been a steady incline,” Varner said. This is Wilson’s first full year at running back. As the offensive line continues to grow, he grows. The line has been playing solid all year, and Dante Marshall’s passing game has been steady. That’s been helpful down the stretch.”
