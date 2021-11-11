Game: Shiloh (4-6) at Allatoona (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Allatoona 24, Shiloh 7
Allatoona knows how to win at home during the postseason. It’s been doing it nonstop 11 years.
The last time the Buccaneers dropped a playoff game at home was 2010 when St. Pius X beat them in the opening round. Since then, they have won 15 straight playoff games at Buccaneer Stadium.
They will be going for their 16th straight when they host Shiloh on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs on Saturday.
Based on how well Allatoona has played over the past five games, that 16th win is within reach.
Allatoona has won six straight games. Arguably the turning point of the season came after having consecutive bye weeks during late September and early October.
They returned from their lengthy layover to beat Sprayberry, Kell, Lassiter and Pope to secure the No. 2 seed out of 6AAAAAA.
In the regular season finale, Allatoona controlled the tempo and shut Pope out in the second half to secure a 27-13 victory over the Greyhounds.
Traven Eddie had two interceptions against Pope while helping his teammates shut out the Greyhounds in the second half. The Buccaneers also held Pope running back Phil Sims Jr. to 53 yards on 17 carries.
For Allatoona, it was Jayden Ponder who controlled Allatoona’s ground game with 190 yards on 25 carries that included an 81-yard touchdown run. he enters this week’s game as the county’s fifth leading rush with 945 yards and five touchdowns.
Allatoona has been efficiaent in the passing game with Tyler Maguire completing 57% of their passes for 945 yards and eight touchdowns against only two interceptions.
Like Allatoona, Shiloh plans to establish the run. Jamir Imuzai rushed for 139 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown to lead the Generals to an 18-0 victory over Lanier to claim the No. 3 seed from Region 8AAAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.