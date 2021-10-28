Game: Lassiter (4-4, 4-2) at Allatoona (5-3, 5-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona won 44-9
All-time series: Allatoona leads 1-0
Prediction: Allatoona 24, Lassiter 10
The battle for playoff seeding in Region 6AAAAAA continues this week as Lassiter heads to Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium to take on Allatoona on Friday.
This will be only the second meeting between the two programs, and the Trojans are looking to even the series at a game apiece.
The match-up is important for both teams. For Lassiter, who currently holds the No. 4 seed in the region, if it wants to stay one-game ahead of Kell, which they play in the final week of the regular season. Allatoona (5-3, 5-1) is currently in the No. 2 spot, and needs the win to stay a game ahead of Lassiter and to make their showdown with Pope in the final week of regular season one that determines which team gets a home playoff game.
“Our kids know what is ahead of them,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “We know what needs to be done if we want to make this playoff dream a reality. It is going to be a physical game, but a great opportunity for our kids to see what is ahead of them.”
Allatoona coach Gary Varner said the team is putting a big emphasis on defense this week, as it goes up against a strong Lassiter passing game led by quarterback Bryson Harrison who has 1,193 yards passing and eight touchdowns this season.
“What stands out is how good they are in the passing game,” he said. “They do a good job, and they do a good job hitting you with big plays. If the secondary is not lined up right or the secondary miscommunicates, that is going to be a big problem.”
Over the past four games, the Bucs defense has only allowed 10.5 points per game, and has been led by Ty Thompson and Vinnie Canosa who have a combined 77 tackles.
Thom said he is expecting the game to be the most physical of the season, and that his team must be ready.
“(We must) be sound on offense, and continue growing in what we are doing and make sure we are not turning the ball over,” Thom said. “We must understand our assignments and responsibilities.”
The Trojans defense, which allows an average of 32 points a game, will have to contain an Allatoona offense that is averaging 27. It will have to stop the Bucs strong running game led by Jayden Ponder, who has 601 yards and three touchdowns, and Marcus Taylor, who has added 303 yards and five scores.
“What they do offensively is a little bit different than anyone else we have played,” Thom said. “(We have) to be able to move the box, stop the run, but still be sound against the pass game.”
Currently, Palmer Bowling leads the Lassiter defense with 71 tackles and five sacks.
