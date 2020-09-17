Game: Allatoona (1-0) at Kennesaw Mountain (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Allatoona 34, Kennesaw Mountain 0 (Aug. 26, 2011)
All-time series: Allatoona leads 2-0
Prediction: Allatoona 20, Kennesaw Mountain 7
Allatoona’s non-region game against Denmark last week was canceled just hours before kickoff because of coronavirus concerns.
Although the Buccaneers could have used an extra non-region game to get ready for Region 6AAAAAA play, they treated last week as a bye to prepare for Kennesaw Mountain.
“Any week, this season could end,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We’re just thankful that we have another week to play.”
The Buccaneers’ offense found life in the season opener when they put running back Jaylen Ponder in the game in the second half.
The sophomore rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown as the Buccaneers rallied from a 10-point deficit for a 27-17 win.
Ponder is expected to be involved with Allatoona’s offense in the games to come.
“He had a really good game,” Varner said of Ponder. “He should have more playing time and carries and hopefully, we will get him involved a little earlier.”
The defense is once again leading the way as it scored two defensive touchdowns against Harrison, while allowing the Hoyas one offensive touchdown.
Kennesaw Mountain has two games under its belt but came up short against East Paulding and Discovery.
Running back T.J. Jenkins is second in the county in rushing. He has run for 229 yards and a touchdown.
Coach Caleb Carmean said the team is still attempting to put together four quarters of consistent football.
“I’m excited about this whole team,” Carmean said. “They can be very special when they put it all together.”
