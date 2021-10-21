Game: Allatoona (3-3, 3-1) at Kell (4-3, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 30, Kell 15
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Allatoona 27, Kell 17
Allatoona and Kell are looking to continue their respective three-game win streaks in Region 6AAAAAA, but only one team will be able to get it to four when they meet Friday at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
The Longhorns (4-3, 3-2) currently sit fifth in region standings, looking to lock in a top four spot to make it to the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year, while the Bucs (3-3, 3-1) are third and will try to extend their playoff streak to 12.
“It is a big game, but every week is a big game,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “I told our guys last week against Wheeler (that) every region game you are playing for the region championship, and it is the biggest game of the year because it is this week’s game. That is how we try to approach everything.”
Sloan is looking for his first win against Allatoona coach Gary Varner. The two programs have only faced twice before — in 2013 when Kell won 31-17, and the second being last year, a 30-15 win by the Bucs.
Last week, the Longhorns offense put up the most points it has all season in its 45-23 win over Wheeler, and quarterback Davion Hampton had his most complete game, passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns to bring his season total to 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Sloan said his team is not looking to change anything against Allatoona this week.
“We are pretty focused,” he said. “(We) are excited to play the game (on Friday).”
Last week, the Bucs beat Sprayberry 43-7, and put up 37 points in the first half. Coach Gary Varner said he hopes his team can do the same this week.
“Hopefully we can continue to get off to a fast start, we did a good job last week, doing a fast start without making mistakes,” he said. “Kell is a very difficult team up front on defense, and very fast, the defensive linemen make a lot of big plays, so we have to make sure (our) kids understand their goals (and) their priorities so they do not miss.”
Over their past three games, Allatoona’s offense has scored a total of 129 points, led by quarterback Tyler McGuire with 498 yards passing and two touchdowns, while its defense, led by Ty Thompson and Vinnie Canosa with 57 combined tackles, has allowed only 29 points.
Varner said his team has improved since its 0-3 start to the season, and he hopes it can continue to do so Friday at Kell.
“I think they are cautiously optimistic,” he said. “We still have a long way to go. We had a rough start, but we have gotten some guys back, so hopefully we can continue to improve.”
