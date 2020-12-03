Game: Dacula (7-3) at Allatoona (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Allatoona 28, Dacula 21 (Nov. 16, 2018)
All-time series: Tied 1-1
Prediction: Allatoona 28, Dacula 10
It seems like, whenever Allatoona makes it to the postseason, Dacula keeps getting in the way.
The Falcons will be visiting the Buccaneers on Friday, and this is the third time in the last four years the two teams have met in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Allatoona lost to Dacula in its first playoff meeting in 2017 before getting revenge the following year.
“Dacula is a very strong football team,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “They are physical on both sides of the ball. They’re difficult to stop. Defensively, it will be difficult to run the ball against them. It’s not a great draw for the second round, that’s for sure.”
Regardless, the Buccaneers will try to establish the run, which has been its forte all season. They struggled to get their running game open in its 24-0 first round win over Johns Creek last week. It was their stubborn defense combined with timely passing that helped them dominate.
They don’t want to force their defense and Elan Hall’s arm to keep bailing them out should their running game continue to falter.
“We didn’t do a great job (on the ground) last week,” Varner said. “(Johns Creek) had a great defensive front. We (went) back to the drawing board. The offensive line has to go back to the basics. Hopefully, we can take what the defense gives us.”
Dacula’s defense comes into the game allowing just over 20 points per game.
Allatoona’s defense has shown no signs of letting down this season as it comes in allowing only seven points per game. The Buccaneers recorded their fourth shutout of the season last week against the Gladiators, and Allatoona is 14-1 all-time in home playoff games.
Brett Blomquist had two interceptions against Johns Creek with the first being returned for a touchdown an now has a school record 13 picks on the year. Levi Brown also had a great game defensively and helped preserve the shutout with key open field tackles.
The Buccaneers will need a big game from Jaylen Ponder, who did not have his best performance last week. Ponder, who comes into the game with 958 yards and five touchdowns, was held to just 38 yards on 17 carries.
Dequori Garrett, who has 292 yards and four touchdowns, will also be counted on to get carries in relief.
Hall had only 96 yards passing a week ago, but he has thrown for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns with only one interception on the season.
