Game: Cartersville at Allatoona, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Cartersville 35, Allatoona 0
All-time series: Cartersville leads 3-2
Prediction: Cartersville 28, Allatoona 21
This is the one week Allatoona has to make improvements before its season begins for real against Region 6AAAAAA opponents.
Allatoona has struggled against Cartersville over the last three seasons, having to face Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in two of those meetings.
The Buccaneers couldn’t take advantage of Lawrence’s departure in last year’s season opener, falling 35-0 to the Hurricanes. They are hoping for a much better performance at home tonight against the reigning Class AAAA state runner-up, which has a new coach in Conor Foster.
Allatoona went on to lose its 6AAAAAA to Creekview before settling down to win seven straight games and finish second in the region.
The Buccaneers wouldn’t mind having a quicker start in 2019.
Allatoona coach Gary Varner said getting off to that faster start against Cartersville will be a challenge, because it has its quarterback and most of the
secondary coming back.
“I know we haven’t done well the last couple of times we’ve played them,” Varner said. “We like to get a game like this early in the year. It tells the kids that this is the last chance to get better before region starts. We want to win. They are a great team. We have to execute our plan and see how it plays out.”
Allatoona continues to run the I formation under Varner and will get a look at plenty of running backs in tonight’s game that includes projected starter Alex Wilson and Dean Maddox. The duo combined for nearly 400 yards last year behind departed starter Daniel Parsons, who is now playing at Central Oklahoma.
And the three seniors returning on the offensive line — Drew Lawrence, Nick Lundebert and Jack Walper — are expected to help open lanes.
Having quarterback Dante Marshall and tight end Asante Das return will help the Buccaneers.
Defensively, Allatoona is also set at the front seven with Jonathan West and twins Eric and Cameron Carty on the line and Calvin Rucker at linebacker.
