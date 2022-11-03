Game: River Ridge (6-3, 3-2) at Allatoona (4-5, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Allatoona 38, River Ridge 0 (Sept. 14, 2019)
All-time series: Allatoona leads 4-0
Prediction: River Ridge 28, Allatoona 24
Last week’s win over Etowah was an important bounce-back test for River Ridge, which fell at the hands of Region 6AAAAAA champion Rome the week before.
On Friday, the Knights will make the trip to Allatoona, which has won three straight region outings.
River Ridge (6-3, 3-2) has been explosive this season on offense, scoring at least 39 points in four of nine games. The Knights are averaging 27.2 points per game and will look to make things difficult for a physical Buccaneers defensive unit that has held opponents to 20.2 points per game.
“They are really solid on defense,” River Ridge coach Mike Collins said. “We have to force them to defend the entire field. We are going to try and stretch them vertically and horizontally while also establishing the run game. If we can balance it and make them defend the whole field at a time, I think we can compete offensively.”
River Ridge holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the region, while Allatoona (4-5, 3-2) is in second place, so Friday’s matchup has implications for both teams.
River Ridge has plenty of momentum after securing the key region win against Etowah. The Knights dominated in the run game, with Isaiah Coughlin (nine carries, 113 yards), Daniel Fichtner (nine carries, 105 yards) and Camden Cox (five carries, 101 yards) combining for 319 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
“That was a character win, as far as just bouncing back after that home loss,” Collins said. “Our offense has done a great job of showing their capability on some drives we sustained. There was a lot of resiliency shown with our offensive line in particular, along with our quarterback play.”
For Allatoona, the key will be to take away River Ridge’s dangerous passing game and work the physical defensive front toward slowing the efficient rushing attack. Last week, the Buccaneers shut out Sequoyah 10-0, so they are tested in stopping the run.
“The key for our defense is to try and contain their passing game,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “They do a really good job of throwing the ball. They do a lot of motion and movement on offense to try and get everyone lined up right. We have to try and minimize their scoring. On offense, I think their defensive front is very good. It has been hard for everyone to run the ball on them.”
The Buccaneers’ offense starts with standout running back Jayden Ponder, who was contained, for the most part, against Sequoyah with just 43 yards on 17 carries. However, with Ponder at 1,134 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, he is likely to bounce back Friday.
“We are trying to get better each week, and I think we have gotten a little bit better,” Varner said. “This is the biggest one of the year, so we have to try and get it done.”
