Game: Hillgrove (1-2) at Allatoona (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Allatoona 27, Hillgrove 10
Last week, things looked promising for Allatoona.
The Bucs were up 20-0 against Cartersville, the No. 1 team from Class AAAAA, before ultimately losing 28-20 in the final quarter of the game.
Now, Allatoona turns its attention to hosting Hillgrove at Buccaneer Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We are just trying to get the kids and coaches refocused,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “It was definitely a difficult loss, having a lead the way we did, and letting it go, so hopefully we learn something from it.”
Quarterback Tyler McGuire has completed 15 of 46 passes for 201 yards, while running back Jayden Ponder leads the Bucs with 61 carries for 401 yards and two touchdowns.
For Allatoona, Varner said his team’s main focus this week is zeroing in on the details of the game, as it is in search of its first win of the season.
“I feel like we have shot ourselves in the foot a little bit by not doing the right thing and paying attention to details, like lining up correctly and following assignments,” he said. “It’s really trying to get the guys focused on the game plan and executing it for four quarters.”
The Bucs will be facing a Hillgrove team that is coming off a 55-21 loss to East Coweta last week, after getting its first win of the season over Creekview in Week 2. It will be the first meeting between the programs, despite being only 12 miles away from one another.
“We’ve just kind of gone back to the basics,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “Our kids will have a strong response this Friday, I know that about us. Last Friday wasn’t good. We came out a little slack, we got caught, but we’ve made some changes and we will be better this Friday”
Quarterback Toryn Wilkins has gone 38 for 67 passing for 416 yards and with four touchdowns, and will be leading the Hawks offense against a Buccaneers defense that is allowing an average of 28 points a game.
DeShon said he knows Allatoona will be a challenge, but that he knows that his Hawks will be ready.
“The thing about Allatoona and coach Varner is that they are always extremely well coached, always prepared and always physical,” he said. “It’s a task, we are homecoming over there, so we know we have our work cut out for us, and that’s been our message to our kids. I’m surprised these two schools have never played each other, but I’m hoping the weather holds and I think it’s going to be a good game.”
