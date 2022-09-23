ROME -- Rome’s offense hit several big plays, while the defense forced four turnovers and took Allatoona’s offense out of its comfort zone in a 42-19 win Friday night at Barron Stadium.
“They are loaded with talent," Rome coach John Reid said. "I thought they were going to be a real tough win in our region. This game was one that we pointed to. We’ve had a rough five games, so it was good to get this win. We definitely need to clean some stuff up, but, sometimes, a good team with good talent will cause that problem.”
Both teams opened with solid first offensive possessions as Rome (4-1, 1-0 Region 6AAAAAAA) took the opening kickoff and covered 80 yards on five plays, with quarterback Reece Fountain hitting tight end Josh Ellard for a 43-yard touchdown pass to grab a 7-0 lead.
Allatoona (1-5, 0-2) answered right back, driving 68 yards on eight plays with quarterback Tyler McGuire finding tight end Aiden Guilbeau for a 2-yard score to tie the game at 7-all midway through the opening quarter.
Rome’s response came with a 14-play drive culminating when Fountain again found Ellard, this time for a 16-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The Wolves’ defense then clamped down on Allatoona, not allowing the Buccaneers any momentum.
The defense not only limited both McGuire and running back Jayden Ponder, but Rome also forced three turnovers before halftime, with linebacker Alto Moore intercepting a McGuire pass and recovering a fumble, while Martel Hight also intercepted a pass.
While the defense stymied Allatoona’s offense, Rome’s offense kept churning with two quick scoring drives. Fountain found Hight on a 17-yard touchdown pass to end a six-play drive early in the second quarter and up Rome’s lead to 21-0.
After Moore returned the interception to Allatoona’s 22-yard line, Rome’s offense needed just three plays to score again, with running back Jaedon Harmon scoring on a 2-yard dash to extend the lead to 28-0 at halftime.
“I think the offensive line did well tonight," Reid said. "(Allatoona) got in some pressure situations where they had to blitz us. When they did that, I think Reece did a great job of exploiting that."
Allatoona’s offense managed to get a first down on its first drive of the second half but McGuire, who stood in the pocket to get the first-down pass off, took a hit, got injured and never returned to the game.
The Buccaneers did manage to come up with two big special teams plays in the second half. Rome dropped a fair catch on a punt, and Allatoona recovered it, only to fumble the ball back on the next play.
Allatoona’s defense stuffed the Wolves, though, and then blocked the punt. Linebacker Jesse Adams picked up the loose ball and rambled into the end zone for a touchdown, cutting the Rome lead to 28-13 after the extra point was blocked.
Rome answered the score on the next drive when Hight took off on a jet sweep and sprinted past several Buccaneer defenders and into the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown and a 35-13 Rome lead.
Rome added another touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Fountain hit DK Daniel over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown pass and a 42-13 lead.
Allatoona’s defense forced a fumble, and Ezra Odinjor recovered it, setting up the Buccaneers’ final touchdown of the game. Quarterback Teel Saadiq hit Brody Moore in the end zone with a 9-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Rome lead to 42-19 after Allatoona failed on the 2-point conversion.
Fountain finished the evening completing 22 of 27 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Rome’s defense held Ponder, who entered the game with more than 700 rushing yards on the season, to less than 50 yards on the ground.
