Game: Allatoona (11-2-1) vs. Harrison (14-0), 8 p.m., Georgia State Stadium TV: GPB Radio: 106.3 Atlanta’s Sports X
Last meeting: Harrison 21, Allatoona 17 (Oct. 11)
All-time series: Harrison leads 3-1
Prediction: Harrison 28, Allatoona 24, OT
Harrison rallied from 10 points down in the first half to beat Allatoona during their regular season Region 6AAAAAA game in October.
The two teams will meet again for the Class AAAAAA state championship Friday at Georgia State Stadium, and judging by the way Allatoona has been playing defense during the postseason, will the Buccaneers allow another Harrison rally?
Allatoona will be looking for its second state title in five years (2015), while Harrison will try to win its first. The Hoyas are back in the state championship game for the first time since 2000.
Harrison coach Matt Dickmann, who has become good friends with Allatoona coach Gary Varner over the years they have been playing in the same region, says the Hoyas do not want to fall behind by a double-digit margin with so much on the line because they know they may not be able to get away with it this time.
The Buccaneers have only given up a combined 27 points in their last three playoff wins over Stephenson, Coffee and Richmond Hill. They held Richmond HIll to 106 yards of total offense in its overtime win last Friday and kept Coffee to 102 the week before.
The bulk of those yards came in the air. Richmond Hill was limited to 14 yards on the ground, and Coffee was held to minus-2 yards rushing.
“Their defense has been like that all year,” Dickmann said. “They put more pressure on you than they have before, and their defensive line causes havoc. Their defense has been their foundation and you can’t get behind because their offense is a ball-control offense.”
Allatoona’s Brett Blomquist leads Cobb County with seven interceptions, while Eric Carty and Calvin Rucker lead the team with eight sacks each and a combined 32 quarterback hurries.
Allatoona’s defense also caused 11 fumbles.
Offensively, the Buccaneers want to run the ball, and Alex Wilson is their top back. He has run for 1,273 yards and eight touchdowns. When they go to the air, Dante Marshall has thrown for 1,772 yards and 23 touchdowns. His top threat is Asante Das, who has 36 receptions for 1,084 yards and 15 touchdowns.
If there is an offense that can catch Allatoona off guard, it would be Harrison. The Hoyas are undefeated, and much of it has to do with the different ways they can score.
Allatoona was Harrison’s only close game of the season when the Hoyas rallied for a 21-17 win. Its next-closest margin of victory was 18 points against South Cobb. Because of its offense, Harrison has beaten teams by an average of 32.9 points.
“The problem is, they have multiple kids in skill positions that make it difficult to scheme against,” Varner said. “They have really good wide receivers and running backs, so you really don’t know who is going to hurt you the most. You have to play assignment football. They run well inside, they run better outside and they can throw deep really well. They cover the whole field so we’re going to have to do our assignments.”
Running back David Roberts has 1,524 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the year. Should Allatoona slow down Roberts, Mason Babay and Jay Ziglor have a combined 1,232 rushing yards as Harrison’s two backups.
Gavin Hall, who has started the last two seasons has thrown for 1,857 yards and 20 touchdowns. Marques Owens is his primary target with 727 yards and nine touchdowns.
Roberts, Ziglor and Babay are also receiving threats.
With the weather calling for an 80 % chance of rain, Harrison is about to find out how well they can mix the run and the pass in bad weather.
“Hopefully, the weather is not a factor,” Dickmann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.