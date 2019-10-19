Allatoona traveled to Hapeville Charter on Friday night and trailed for much of the game before coming back to earn a rare 21-21 tie.
“It was a very physical game on both sides,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “I think both teams played really well. It was a good game, it was a good test for us going forward.”
Hapeville scored on its first drive for an early 7-0 lead. Allatoona responded by taking up much of the rest of the quarter with a long scoring drive of its own to tie the game. Dante Marshall found Asante Das twice on the drive.
“The offensive line played great,” Varner said. “The run game was going really well. We maintained possession throughout the game, which was big against the group of skill kids that they have on offense.”
Several turnovers kept the second quarter scoreless until Hapeville found the end zone late to make it 14-7 at halftime.
Allatoona went on another long drive to start the second half but the drive stalled out in the red zone at the 10-yard line and the Buccaneers settled for a field goal. Hapeville broke off a long touchdown run early in its next possession to make the score 21-10.
For the third time, Allatoona took much of the quarter’s time with a drive leading to points. Marshall found Das for a two-point conversion after the touchdown to make it a three-point game at 21-18.
The score stayed 21-18 until the final minutes, when Marshall found Das for a 40-yard completion to set up a game-tying field goal. Jude Kelley tied the game at 21 and each team had a possession with a chance to win.
“We had a great second half so I think we made some good adjustments at halftime,” Varner said. “They had the one big play, other than that play, to hold that team to one touchdown in the second half is pretty good.”
Both teams turned the ball over on potential game winning drives. Because it wasn’t a region contest, the coaches agreed before the start of the game if it was tied at the end of regulation, it would end that way.
“It was a tight game from the git-go,” Varner said. “You kind of had the feeling that it was going down to the end. It was good, in some ways, that we were down so we could get that feeling of trying to get a late rally. It was a good experience for us.”
