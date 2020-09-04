KENNESAW — With no spring practice and limited summer activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, Allatoona and Harrison did not resemble the two teams that played for the Class AAAAAA state championship last December.
Both coaches knew that was to be expected after losing many key players to graduation, but Allatoona found something that worked in the second half, and it changed the course of the game.
The state runner-up Buccaneers put sophomore Jayden Ponder in the game at running back, and he managed to reel off 92 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown to help his team rally from a 10-point deficit to defeat the state champion Hoyas 27-17 on Friday at Cobleigh Stadium.
Before Ponder came into the picture, Allatoona (1-0) managed just 77 first-half yards. Coach Gary Varner gave Ponder a shot after Harrison (0-1) took a 10-0 lead early in the third quarter, when Allatoona made a bad snap and Ed Lynch recovered it in the end zone.
“He’s a young kid, and we knew he was good,” Varner said. “We tried not to let the moment be too big for him, so we worked him into the game, and he did a great job. He changed the game when he got into the game, without a doubt.”
Ponder had gains of 5 and 6 yards on Allatoona’s ensuing drive before breaking loose for a 21-yard pickup that put the Buccaneers on Harrison’s 35-yard line. Allatoona got on the board on the next play when Elan Hall threw a deep 35-yard touchdown pass from Elan Hall to Caleb Moore.
After holding Harrison to a three-and-out, Ponder and the Buccaneers went back to work. His 31-yard pickup put Allatoona in the red zone, and he punched it in from 4 yards out three plays later to give Allatoona its first lead of the game.
The Buccaneers then broke the game open 15 seconds later when Hunter Paulsen picked off a Harrison pass and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown. Allatoona added to its lead with 1:34 left when the Buccaneers strip-sacked quarterback Jacob Walling, and Vincent Canosa returned it 41 yards for the touchdown.
Despite getting ahead of Allatoona early, Harrison did not look sharp.
The Hoyas were charged with six false-start penalties in the first half, and seven for the game. They were also flagged for roughing the kicker — which Allatoona could not take advantage of — and Harrison multiple drops in the second half.
Prior to scoring in the final minute of the game, when Walling connected with Jared Mountour for a 63-yard touchdown, the Hoyas managed just 14 yards offense in the second half.
“We knew, first of all, that (Allatoona) was going to have a really good defense,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “Offensively, I knew it was going to be a struggle because we have so many new players. The other thing is, we have too many guys going both ways right now.”
Harrison’s first-half highlight was Christian Lowery nailing a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter.
While Harrison’s defense, which graduated eight starters, made big plays in the first half to keep Allatoona off the scoreboard, the Buccaneers owned time of possession. Allatoona held Harrison to just three plays in the third quarter and had the ball for nearly 10 minutes in the first quarter.
