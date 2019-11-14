Game: Gainesville (5-5) at Allatoona (7-2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Allatoona 24, Gainesville 17 (Nov. 28, 2014)
All-time series: Allatoona leads 1-0
Prediction: Allatoona 28, Gainesville 20
Allatoona is rolling into the postseason on a high note having won three straight games and will host Region 8AAAAAA No. 3 seed Gainesville tonight in a first round Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Buccaneers have looked sharp all season in several convincing region victories. Allatoona has even looked impressive in its losses, losing by one point to Cartersville and by four points to Harrison, both highly-ranked teams.
Allatoona’s tie of Hapeville Charter also speaks volumes. However, it was the Buccaneers win at Dalton the first Friday in November coach Gary Varner believes really set the tone for what’s to come.
“I felt the Dalton game was a turning point,” Varner said. “It’s difficult to go up there and play well because Dalton is such a good team. We had some guys coming off injuries and we got some key guys back and we just didn’t really know how it would turn out.
“It was a difficult situation, but an exciting opportunity for us as well. It was a very good win because they’re such a good team at home. But, I feel like that win hopefully helped us turn a corner.”
Allatoona will need all the help it can get against a Gainesville team that is finding its stride offensively. The Red Elephants were 2-4 overall and averaged 20.7 points per game through the first six games of the season. They have since turned thing around, reeling off three victories over their final four games while averaging 43.8 points.
“Gainesville is really big up front on offense and on defense,” Varner said. “Their strength is their front four. They have a guy who’s 6-foot-4, 300 pounds who I think is a South Carolina commit. They have a couple of other big guys too, so they create a lot of problems for teams and disrupt what you can do. We’re going to have to handle that.
“Offensively, they have a lot of skill kids. They have two good wide receivers and a good running back and quarterback. They’re a team that can score quickly, so we need to control the game, and scoring for us will be very important.”
Tonight’s matchup features two teams playing well down the stretch entering the playoffs. The squad that commits the least mistakes will have the best chance to advance.
“I think our players feel pretty confident,” Varner said. “To get those wins at Dalton and at Sequoyah weren’t easy, but they’ve given us confidence. Gainesville is a dangerous team that scores a lot, and they’ll be a difficult matchup for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.