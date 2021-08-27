ACWORTH -- Due to lightning in the area, Allatoona's game against Langston Hughes on Friday was stopped with 9:14 left in the second quarter.
Ultimately, both teams agreed to cancel the rest of the game after the stoppage lasted over an hour. It will go into the books as a 6-0 forfeit loss since the Buccaneers were trailing when the delay went into effect.
“We called it for the safety of the kids,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “Not really the lightning part of it, but the later you stay and then you have to play (9 minutes) then go take a break for halftime. After this break, then go back out again. Both of us just felt we’re better off not doing it since it’s non-region game.”
A scoreless first quarter saw promising drives that stalled deep in the opposing territory.
On Hughes' first possession, it drove as far as Allatoona's 33-yard line before the Buccaneers (0-2) stopped the Panthers (1-1) on fourth down at the 35.
The Buccaneers’ drove to midfield on their first possession before an interception on fourth down ended that drive. On their second possession, Allatoona started from its own 35 and drove to the Hughes 25 before failing to convert a fourth-and-5.
Despite five first-quarter penalties, the Panthers struck first when defensive lineman DaMarkus Brown recovered a fumble from sacked backup quarterback Saadiq Teel and returned it to the Buccaneers’ 25.
Teel was inserted on that drive because “he’s been playing well in practice, and I felt he deserves to get some time,” Varner said.
Hughes needed only five plays to take advantage as Air Noland completed a 9-yard pass to Jelani Thurman on what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown with 9:21 remaining in the second quarter, right before the lightning stuck.
“I thought our effort was really good,” Varner said. “Obviously, we’re not playing at a great level right now, but our effort was good and, hopefully, we get a little bit better each week.”
Next week, Allatoona opens up Region 6AAAAAA play at home against Kennesaw Mountain.
“They need to get better,” Varner said. “We’re playing Kennesaw Mountain, who's a really good football team. Hopefully, we can stay close to them. They’re probably favored to win the region. Just, hopefully, we can play a little bit better.”
Varner also hopes to lock down a stable starting lineup by next week. Going into the game, he was hoping get a better idea of what that would look like heading into region play.
“Once we look at the film, we told the kids that, after today’s film, we will put in a starting lineup and figure it out,” Varner said.
