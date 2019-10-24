Game: Osborne (0-8, 0-6) at Allatoona (4-2-1, 4-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 34, Osborne 0
All-time series: Allatoona leads 1-0
Prediction: Allatoona 40, Osborne 7
Allatoona may still be “old school” when it comes to establishing the run out of the I-formation, only this season Buccaneers are not afraid the throw the ball around.
Quarterback Dante Marshall has already surpassed last year’s 818 passing yards and nine touchdowns from last season.
He was at 906 yards with 10 touchdown passes going into last week’s game against Hapeville Charter and he still has at least three games to play.
“Our system is still pretty much the same,” said Allatoona coach Gary Varner, who will try to win his and the program’s 100th game tonight. “The difference is that we have a senior quarterback and he is doing a great job for us. When people are paying attention to the run, it opens up the passing game. But it also helps to have a good run game.”
It isn’t just Marshall making plays in the passing game.
His primary receiver Asante Das set a Cobb County record three weeks ago in collecting 292 receiving yards on just six catches in Allatoona’s 38-21 win over Sprayberry. And he was the only receiver Marshall connected with in that game.
In Allatoona’s 21-all tie last week against Hapeville, Das caught a 40 yard pass that helped set up a game-tying field goal during the final minutes of regulation.
But Das is not the only one receiver Marshall is targeting.
Zach Jackson has had success catching the ball as well. He compiled 82 yards that included a 64-yard touchdown in Allatoona’s 21-17 loss to Harrison two weeks ago.
Varner said Das is an elusive player who can run any route and play any receiver position. Jackson, who is in his first year as a varsity player, has great size at 6-foot-3 and wing span.
“They are two different types of players who can complement each other well,” Varner said. “They can both spread the field in their own way.”
Allatoona are looking to be balanced offensively as it gears up for its three remaining Region 6AAAAAA games, starting with Osborne at home. Afterwards, the Buccaneers end the regular season on the road at Dalton and at Sequoyah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.