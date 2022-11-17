Game: Allatoona (6-5) at Roswell (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Allatoona 27, Roswell 25
Two teams with plenty of momentum on their side enter into Friday’s Class AAAAAA second-round playoff match when Allatoona visits Roswell at the Hornet’s Nest.
The Buccaneers have blanked their last three opponents en route to winning their fifth straight game. It’s been quite the turnaround for a team that dropped five of their first six matchups before turning things around. Play on the defensive side of the ball has been key to Allatoona’s resurgence with the Buccaneers allowing only 4.6 points per game since going on this run. Coach Gary Varner said he is excited to see those players playing so well and hopes the effort continues Friday against Roswell.
“It’s a process for sure,” Varner said about the Buccaneers’ improvement defensively. “As the games go on and the players get the concepts, they commit less mistakes. I felt like we’ve been physical. There’s just been some mental breakdowns that have hurt us.
“So, we’ve tried to slow things down and reteach some of the basics of what they already know and make it simpler. Focus on the fundamentals and being structurally sound on what they need to do. And so far it’s been working out with a lot less blown assignments on defense.”
It will be all hands-on deck for the Buccaneers’ defense as it tries to stop Roswell, which is riding a seven-game winning streak and averaging 41.3 points per game. The Hornets have been even more prolific during their current run, scoring at a 50.4 percent clip. Defensively, they’re giving up 10.9 points per game overall, and 8.4 during the streak.
“They’re definitely a really good football team,” Varner said. “Most of the time another team has one or two players that can hurt you, but Roswell has a lot of guys that can beat you. They make you really have to defend the whole field because they have some big play receivers and running backs that can go. It’s a very good offense from top-to-bottom.”
Varner knows a thing or two about offense at Roswell. He served for three seasons as the Hornets offensive coordinator, helping them win a state championship, before building Allatoona’s program since its inception as its head coach. Friday marks the first meeting between the two programs and it's the first time Varner goes head-to-head with his old program.
“I’m excited about it. It should be fun,” Varner said about facing the team he used to coach. “When I took over Allatoona, I wanted to model this program after Roswell and build it to be successful in the same way. I think that’s worked out pretty well.
“I worked with a great group of guys when I was (at Roswell). None of them are there now, so it’s weird going back because the people there don’t know me. But all the ex-coaching staff still follows Roswell and I smile when I think of my time there.”
Varner hopes to be smiling at the end of the game, too, following a victory for the Buccaneers. He knows a win won’t come easy, and that Allatoona is facing its toughest opponent yet.
“We can’t give up the quick or fast strike,” he said. “Roswell’s going to score, but we have to make them earn their scores. We want to be able to play with them for as long as possible and try to steal it in the fourth quarter.”
