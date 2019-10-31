Game: Allatoona (5-2-1, 4-1) at Dalton (6-2, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 27, Dalton 14
All-time series: Allatoona leads 3-2
Prediction: Allatoona 27, Dalton 21
Allatoona faces an important game in Region 6AAAAAA this Friday when the Buccaneers travel to take on a talented Dalton team right behind them in the region standings.
A week after picking up the 100th win in program history, Allatoona has no choice but to keep winning if it wants to hold onto second place in the region standings and a first round home game in the state playoffs.
The Buccaneers will face a Dalton team coming off a bye week and before that, an upset loss to Sprayberry two weeks ago. That loss is the only game keeping this matchup from being between two teams tied for second behind undefeated Harrison.
Sprayberry found success against the Catamounts by stopping the leading rusher in the state at the time, Jahmyr Gibbs. The Georgia Tech commit was averaging 265 yards on the ground going into the game against Sprayberry, but the Yellow Jackets held him to under 100 yards for the first time this season.
As a result, Dalton scored less than 20 points for the first time as well. Allatoona coach Gary Varner sees following a similar formula as the Buccaneers’ key defensively.
“It starts with the running game for them,” Varner said. “(Gibbs) is a phenomenal running back. He’s probably one of the best of any backs in the state. We haven’t faced anyone quite like him this year. You’re not going to stop him the whole game, he can score any time he touches the ball.”
On offense, Allatoona has found a big play threat to compliment its usual heavy reliance on the run. Asante Das is second in Cobb County in receiving behind Marietta star Arik Gilbert. Das has 767 yards on only 24 receptions, an average of 32 yards per catch. He also leads the county in receiving touchdowns with 10.
“It just helps loosen things up a little bit for us,” Varner said. “Most teams will keep everybody down for the run, down in the box and I think that’s allowing Das to make a lot of big plays for us. We have to decide, are they going to put a safety back or are they going to try and risk it.We have to try and figure it out as we go and take advantage of whatever they give us.”
Das’ emergence and connection with quarterback Dante Marshall hasn’t led to the Buccaneers straying too far from what they want to do on offense. Running back Alex Wilson is still top ten in the county in rushing with 624 yards.
Varner says the multiple looks Dalton throws at offenses are his biggest concern. Players will need to identify and follow their assignments consistently throughout the game for the Allatoona offense to find success.
“It can be kind of confusing , where they’re going to be,” Varner siad. “You have to make sure you have your assignments straight. They make a lot of big plays defensively and they’re very physical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.