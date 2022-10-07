ACWORTH -- Jayden Ponder rushed for 158 Yards and two touchdowns -- all in the first half -- as Allatoona played its best game of the season in cruising to a 41-7 victory over Woodstock on Friday at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
After a rough start to the season in part due to a challenging schedule, the Buccaneers (2-5, 1-2 Region 6AAAAAA) keep their state playoff hopes alive as they sat one game behind River Ridge, Sequoyah and Creekview for the last playoff spot.
“It feels good,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “The kids have been working really hard trying to not get too down after the start that we’ve had, so, hopefully, we’re getting a little bit better, and they know what we have to do and try to keep improving throughout the year.”
Ponder set the tone for the Buccaneers on the first play on the game with a 65-yard touchdown run to give Allatoona an early 7-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game.
Late in the quarter, Ponder struck again with a 31-yard run to get Allatoona in scoring position at Woodstock 32-yard line. Two plays later, the Buccaneers took advantage as AJ Fitts caught a 32-yard pass from Saadiq Teel to increase the lead to 14-0.
In the second quarter, RJ Guy’s 12-yard run, Ponder’s second rushing touchdown of 41 yards and Tyler McGuire’s 7-yard pass to Camden Phillips gave the Buccaneers a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.
“Getting up early set the tone for us,” Varner said. “When you’re struggling throughout the year, getting a fast start helps. We’ve had bad starts in the last few games, and (Ponder’s first touchdown) really helped us to get a good start, and that was a big run for everybody.”
Woodstock (0-7, 0-3) was no match for Allatoona’s physical rushing attack as the Buccaneers rushed for 366 yards -- 264 of those yards coming in the first half.
In addition to Ponder’s huge game, Guy also added 98 tough yards of his own and added another touchdown run of 11 yards late in the third quarter as Allatoona pushed the lead to 41-0.
It was a total team effort, as the Buccaneers held Woodstock to 156 yards and held it scoreless for almost 45 minutes before Sharod Elly’s 4-yard run late in fourth quarter finally put the Wolverines on the scoreboard.
After seven consecutive losses, Woodstock coach Troy Hoff had a simple message for his team.
“Keep fighting,” he said. “If you look at Allatoona, battle-tested team. People were talking about earlier, 'They’re on a slide.' Look who they lost to. Very good, well-coached football team, physical, and they hit us with some big plays. Some one-score opportunities, and we turned it over and gave them a short one. And you look up, and it’s a tough situation because they play ball control. They’re going to limit your opportunities, and we didn’t move the ball well tonight.”
