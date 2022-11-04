ACWORTH -- After a start in which it lost five of its first six games, Allatoona completed its turnaround by clinching a home playoff game with its 31-0 shutout of River Ridge on Friday at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
The Buccaneers (5-5, 4-2 Region 6AAAAAA) recorded their second straight shutout, forcing five turnovers and scoring two defensive touchdowns.
And above all, the win sent Allatoona to the playoffs for the 13th straight season. The Buccaneers, who won a tiebreaker with Sequoyah for the No. 2 seed, will host Douglas County next week.
Despite the loss, River Ridge (6-4, 3-3) won a tiebreaker with Creekview for the No. 4 seed and will travel to Hughes in the first round.
The turnovers started on just the second drive of the game for River Ridge.
On what was seeming to be a promising drive, Allatoona's Ezra Odinjor found his way into the River Ridge backfield and made a strip-sack on quarterback Ethan Spector. The fumble was recovered by Gabriel Smith, and the Buccaneers took advantage just five plays later when Saadiq Teel found Brody Moore on a 15-yard touchdown pass.
On the very next drive, Spector was rushed by the Allatoona defensive line on third-and-long, and his attempt to quickly throw the ball was taken out of the air by Mekhi Buchanan and returned all the way back 50 yards for the score.
Three plays into River Ridge’s next drive, Spector’s pass was tipped and intercepted by BJ Cohen, making it three consecutive turnovers by the Knights’ offense.
The teams traded punts before Allatoona’s Gray Kelley nailed a 47-yard field goal to put the Buccaneers up by 17.
With halftime looming and Allatoona receiving the second-half kickoff, River Ridge desperately needed to get on the scoreboard.
With under a minute to go, the Knights found themselves down on the Allatoona 31-yard line. Yet, the Buccaneers' defense made yet another interception, this time by AJ Fitts. He returned the pick a full 80 yards down the sideline before a dive into the end zone made it 24-0 Allatoona going into halftime.
Later in the fourth quarter, Cohen shut down any hope the Knights had of making it a game again, as he snagged a second interception and a fourth of the game by the defense.
“It was crazy, crazy day,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We’ve been thinking and wondering and tweaking and how we can get that defense to play, and the coaches have done a tremendous job.”
On the other side of the ball, Allatoona found great success in its running game. Jayden Ponder took 21 carries and turned it into 146 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
As for River Ridge, despite the lack of scoring, tight end Jackson Head still had a good game. He took in seven receptions for 112 yards and got the Knights some much-needed first downs.
Allatoona started the season 1-5, then won four in a row to close out the regular season to book a spot in the playoffs.
“It feels great,” Varner said. “After a 1-5 start, the kids just didn’t give up. When you’re 1-5, you can quit very easily, and they didn’t quit. They just kept on fighting every week.”
