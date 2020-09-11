Friday's Allatoona-Denmark football game has been canceled.
The announcement was released on the school's Twitter feed on Friday morning.
"Please be advised that tonight's football game vs Denmark HS has been canceled due to COVID-related circumstances. #GoBucs."
This is the third game in the area that has been canceled because of the coronavirus, joining Hillgrove-Kell and Etowah-Forsyth Central.
The Buccaneers were coming off a 27-17 victory over Harrison last week and were looking for their first 2-0 start since 2014.
Allatoona is scheduled to return to the field next week when it opens Region 6AAAAAA play at Kennesaw Mountain.
