ACWORTH — Allatoona had one final shot, but the pass left the hand of quarterback Tyler McGuire, soared down the left side of the field and landed on the turf.
With that, the Buccaneers’ 15-game home playoff winning streak was over in a 19-14 loss to Shiloh on Saturday in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
“They physically beat us on both sides of the ball,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “That’s what it was. It was a physical football team that was more physical than we were, and we were not able to match it.”
It was a momentous win for Shiloh (5-6), who picked up its first postseason victory since 2000. The Generals will travel to Hughes in the second round.
Allatoona (6-4) had its most difficulty stopping Shiloh’s Jamir Imuzai, who ran for 195 yards on 25 carries.
Shiloh ran for 257 yards to Allatoona’s 81 as the Buccaneers’ six-game winning streak came to an end.
“The offensive line wasn’t able to establish a run game, and we weren’t able to stop the run at all,” Varner said. “We were beat on both sides.”
Shiloh never trailed, scoring first on a 1-yard dive from quarterback Jeremiah Harden before Dion McDowell broke a tie with a 5-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes left in the first half.
Jayden Ponder had 56 yards on 16 carries and both of Allatoona’s scores, on 11- and 17-yard runs.
But it was methodical late drives by Shiloh that were able to put the game away, giving Allatoona just 12 seconds and most of the field to go in its last-ditch effort to complete a comeback.
“I appreciate the effort,” Varner said he told his team afterward. “It was a great senior class. It doesn’t always work the way you want it to work.”
Senior Levi Brown had an interception for Allatoona, while the Buccaneers recovered a pair of fumbles, including one early in the fourth quarter that led to Ponder’s second score.
“So many of (the seniors) didn’t start until this year,” Varner said. “They stuck the program out the whole way through and fought. They worked in the weight room to get a chance and be a home playoff team, and I’m very proud of the seniors.
“You build as you go and our senior class build as they went from Year 1 as freshmen to now, and they just did a great job.”
