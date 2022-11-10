Game: Douglas County (7-3) at Allatoona (5-5), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Allatoona 24, Douglas County 21
Allatoona will try to continue the momentum it has built in the second half of the regular season when it hosts Douglas County in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium on Friday.
The Buccaneers have won four straight and with another win, the Buccaneers would either go to play Roswell or host Lanier in the second round next Friday.
Allatoona (5-5) virtually rose from the dead as it bounced back from a 1-5 start, including winning the last two by shutout – a 10-0 victory over Sequoyah on Oct. 28 and a 31-0 win over River Ridge to close out the regular season last week to make its 13th consecutive state playoff berth.
The Buccaneers’ tough early-season schedule, which included state powerhouse Cartersville and eventual Region 3AAAAAAA champion North Paulding, helped prepare them to come back as strong as they did in the second half of the season, according to coach Gary Varner.
“I feel like our non-region schedule was extremely difficult,” he said. “In some ways, it helps prepare you. But in other ways, you can lose interest and lose your players. But our kids kept fighting and never stopped practicing, so I think it helped us get better throughout the year. So I think we learned a lot of lessons in those first six games and luckily, we were able to put a couple of good games together down the road and get in as a two seed. So overall, that schedule helped us. We try to tell the kids that usually, you learn more from a loss if you’re willing to learn and I think we learned throughout the year. We had plenty of losses, but we’ve learned throughout the year and I think the kids worked really hard.”
The defense has become a force in the latter part of the regular season, giving up an average of about five points a game during the last four contests. it especially rose to the occasion in the 31-0 win over River Ridge, forcing five turnovers and scoring two of the Buccaneers’ touchdowns – on an 80-yard interception return by AJ Pitts and a 50-yard interception return by Mekhi Buchanan.
”I think it took us a little longer to figure out what our kids did well and put them in the best position to be successful,” Varner said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes in the first games – not taking anything away from anybody that beat us, because they were better than us at that time. But we made a lot of mental breakdowns and we’ve done a really good job of cleaning that up, the defensive staff has done a good job and the kids have done a good job of learning the system better and I think it paid off the last three weeks.”
First up for Allatoona in the state playoffs is Douglas County (7-3).
While the Tigers finished their regular season last Friday with a 28-24 loss to Paulding County, they will present a challenge to the Buccaneer defense with a potent offense that has averaged 30 points a game in 2022.
