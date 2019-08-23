ACWORTH – Allatoona looked to have converted a crucial third down with a minute left in the fourth quarter against Cartersville.
The conversion would have put the Buccaneers in range of kicker Jude Kelly for a potential game-winning field goal.
It was then that Dante Marshall hit Asante Das up the middle for a 16-yard pass to the Cartersville 30-yard line, only to see him stripped from behind by the Purple Hurricanes' Devontae Ross, allowing Marquail Coxom to recover the loose ball.
The play dashed both Allatoona's potential game-winning drive and momentum. After the Buccaneers were forced to use their final timeout, Cartersville ran out the clock before sealing a 14-13 win in the season opener Friday night at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
“I felt like I recovered (the strip) because I was flying out there when I saw it get loose,” first-year Cartersville coach Conor Foster said. “I was proud of our effort and proud of our hustle. That play was indicative of how hard our kids played.”
The win marked Cartersville's fourth consecutive win over Allatoona (0-1), which had its chances to snap its three-game losing streak against the Purple Hurricanes.
Cartersville (1-0) made more crucial plays, with another being a 98-yard touchdown run by Quante Jennings early in the third quarter, after a 64-yard Allatoona punt had the Purple Hurricanes pinned deep. Jennings' touchdown gave Cartersville its first lead of the game at 7-6.
The 98-yard Cartersville touchdown woke Allatoona up, particularly on offense as the Buccaneers had totaled just 45 yards in the first half, despite leading by two field goals.
Allatoona moved the ball more efficiently on the ensuing drive, converting a pair of fourth downs that included a 26-yard pass from Marshall to the 6-foot-5 Bennett Christian to put the Buccaneers 2 yards away from the end zone. Allatoona reclaimed the lead on the next play when Jylan Thomas cashed in with a 2-yard run.
Allatoona had another solid drive early in the fourth quarter that included another pair of fourth-down conversions. The Buccaneers had a chance to extend their 13-7 lead on that drive, but Kelly's 47-yard field goal try missed its mark.
“I'm hoping we learn from the mistakes we made,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “I think we played with them pretty tough. We just came up short.”
Kelly was the highlight of the first half. After Das' interception in the first quarter put the Buccaneers in Cartersville territory, Kelly put them on the board by converting a 54-yard field goal that had extra yards to spare. Allatoona increased its lead to 6-0 with 4:26 left in the half when Kelly put a 43-yard kick through the uprights.
Marshall had just three pass completions for 63 yards, with all three putting Allatoona in position to win.
