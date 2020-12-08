Allatoona's football program is only in its 12th year, but it has quickly created a home-field advantage.
Especially when it comes to the postseason.
With their win over Dacula last Friday, the Buccaneers earned their 15th straight home playoff victory. They have not lost a playoff game at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium since their first one, a 24-17 loss to St. Pius X in 2010.
In fact, not only has Allatoona not lost a playoff game at home in a decade-plus, but most of the victories have not been close. The Bucs, who have averaged reaching the state quarterfinals in that period, have not had a home playoff game decided by a single possession since they beat Gainesville 24-17 in 2014.
Of the 15 games in the winning streak, only three games have been within seven points.
Gary Varner, who has been Allatoona's coach since the program's founding in 2008, said one of the big reasons for the success is the support from the community and student body, which helps to get the players fired up.
"The kids are comfortable at home," he said. "They expect to win."
Varner also said there is a difference once the playoffs come around.
"The atmosphere is different," he said. "The kids feed off each other. The student body is really supportive. They really want to be at home."
In order to have another playoff game at home this season, Allatoona will have to beat Westlake on the road Friday, and get a little help on the coin flip. If the Bucs win, they would face either Lee County or River Ridge -- two fellow No. 1 seeds.
Later this week, the Georgia High School Association will do a universal coin flip for all of next week's semifinal games. Last week, the Bucs came up on the short end of the flip.
While Allatoona seems to turn things up a notch in the postseason, it is nearly as good at home during the regular season. From 2010 on, the Bucs are 45-9 in home games and have not lost more than two in any given season.
Only two opponents have been able to win two games at Allatoona in that period -- Cartersville and Harrison, led respectively by future college stars Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. A third loss came to Harrison during the Hoyas' 2019 state championship season.
Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said playing at Allatoona has always been a challenge, but one that his teams relish.
"It's difficult whenever you have a lot of fan support like they do," Dickmann said. "(For any program), it's always great to play at home."
Dickmann also pointed out the one key to having a 15-game home playoff winning streak, and a team winning 86% of its home games over an 11-year period.
"They are obviously a really good program," Dickmann said.
