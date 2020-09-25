ACWORTH — Allatoona used a big first half to propel itself to a convincing 38-0 victory over South Cobb in a Region 6AAAAAA game at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium Friday.
The Buccaneers (3-0, 2-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and ended the first half with a 35-0 advantage, scoring on their first four possessions of the game, as well as on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone by Fisher Paulsen.
“We got off to a fast start, and that always helps in a game,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We’ve been poor on special teams the last few weeks. We challenged the guys, and we had a blocked punt that helped solidify everything and kept the momentum going our way. That was a big deal for us, doing something like that early in the game, because of the fact that we’ve been playing so poorly on special teams. We took a step forward in that direction.”
Allatoona scored on the first offensive series of the game as Jayden Ponder ran 34 yards down to the South Cobb 3-yard line, and then scored on a 3-yard scamper to give the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead with 9:25 remaining in the first quarter.
South Cobb (0-3, 0-2) went three-and-out on the ensuing series and then had a punt blocked by Allatoona and recovered by Levi Brown in the Eagles’ end zone for the score with 7:59 left in the first quarter.
After another South Cobb three-and-out, Allatoona scored again as Dequori Garrett ran 24 yards for the touchdown to increase the Bucs’ advantage to 21-0 with 4:55 to go in the first quarter.
South Cobb managed a longer drive on the next possession, taking the ball down to the Allatoona 32, but it was eventually forced to give the ball up on downs.
The Buccaneers took advantage on the next series, needing only four plays to score as Dean Maddox ran 16 yards into the end zone with 9:39 remaining in the first half to make it 28-0.
Allatoona found itself in the end zone once again on its next possession as Garrett’s 5-yard touchdown run boosted the Bucs’ lead to 35-0 at the 2:03 mark of the second quarter.
The Buccaneers added one more score in the third quarter as freshman kicker Gray Kelley booted a 30-yard field goal with 1:02 to go to provide the final margin of victory.
