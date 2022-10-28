ACWORTH — There is still a week to go in the regular season, but the playoff mindset has begun for Allatoona.
The Buccaneers beat Sequoyah 10-0 on Friday in a Region 6AAAAAA game. Minutes after his team secured the shutout, coach Gary Varner warned his squad that a loss next week against River Ridge could keep Allatoona out of the playoffs.
Saadiq Teel was 4-of-5 passing for 41 yards with a touchdown to pace the Buccaneers' offense. Aidan Vandegriff hauled in two passes, including a 20-yarder that gave Allatoona (4-5, 3-2) a 7-0 lead at halftime.
Joshua Parideu ran nine times for 36 yards, all in the second half. Jayden Ponder carried the ball 17 times for 21 yards.
However, it was the defense that locked the game down for Allatoona. Varner said his coaching staff prepared the defense all week for Sequoyah's Wing-T offense.
“You’ve got to have your eyes right, you’ve got to play your assignments, you’ve got to not be greedy, you’ve got to try not to make plays,” Varner said. “They did all of the above.”
Sequoyah (4-5, 3-2) had just one first down in the first half and six on the night. The Chiefs garnered just 66 yards of total offense.
Varner said that lights-out effort by his defense needs to spread to the rest of his squad in Week 12 and beyond if Allatoona hopes to make a deep postseason run.
“They played great from start to finish,” he said. “We made bad plays everywhere else on the field, but they were lights-out, and we won the football game.
“Obviously, we’re not a very good football team. It’s not been a very good season, but we still have a chance to redeem. We’ve got to come out and play great this week.”
Allatoona lit the scoreboard first with an eight-play drive that covered 63 yards. Teel’s TD pass to Vandegriff midway through the second quarter made it 7-0.
The Buccaneers got the ball to start the second half and covered 53 yards, all by rush and with the aid of a Sequoyah penalty, before settling for a 27-yard Gray Kelley field goal midway through the third quarter.
Sequoyah didn’t threaten until its first possession of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs used 31- and 26-yard passes by Cruz Wright to Jackson Hancock to get in the red zone for the first time, but the Buccaneers' defense stiffened and forced a 20-yard field goal try that went wide left.
Dekhi Garrett picked off a Seqouyah pass in the final minute of the game to seal the victory.
After River Ridge beat Etowah to improve to 3-2 in region play, just like Allatoona, Varner said it will be a fight next week at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
“I expect a good football team,” he said. “I know this -- Creekview beat us and River Ridge beat Creekview. That’s what I know.”
Sequoyah will close the regular season at home against winless Woodstock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.