Game: Allatoona (0-0) at Harrison (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Harrison 20, Allatoona 7, Class AAAAAA championship
All-time series: Harrison leads 4-1
Prediction: Harrison 21, Allatoona 20
It will be the same two teams that played in last year’s Class AAAAAA state championship when Allatoona travels to Harrison on Friday to begin the season at Bruce Cobleigh Stadium.
The Hoyas won the title, but the coaches — Allatoona’s Gary Varner and Harrison’s Matt Dickmann — both said they expect a different kind of game this time around.
Both teams took hits to graduation and the main difference is the bulk of Allatoona’s losses came on the offensive side of the ball while Harrison has to replace seven starters on defense.
The final outcome could hinge on which team’s less experienced players rise to the occasion.
“It’s a game that will be great for the community, but it really has nothing to do with last year’s teams,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “But there will still be a lot of excitement because the kids know each other. It will be a good atmosphere and a good way to start the season.”
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic limited offseason preparations of all football teams in the Georgia High School Association.
With the virus putting a ban on spring practice, or summer competition and preseason scrimmages, neither team has had a chance to challenge themselves against other opponents.
“Not having spring, not having summer camp and not having a scrimmage in the fall, I’m sure we all have a ton of question marks,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “What’s great when you face circumstances like this, the kids are happy and fortunate that they are on the football field. All you can do is talk to them on how to live in our own bubble.”
During that time, the Hoyas began grooming players to replace last year’s seniors that included cornerbacks Victor Pless (Minnesota) and Brandon Carter, who had four interceptions apiece, and linebacker Caleb Williamson and Ryan Smith, who combined for 253 tackles.
Harrison is returning linebacker and last year’s state MVP Marcus Bleazard (156 tackles, 9 sacks), and defensive back James Ziglor, who also plans to contribute on offense as both a running back and slot receiver.
Allatoona, meanwhile, will have new faces on offense. Elan Hall is penciled in to replace Dante Marshall at quarterback. Dequori Garrett will take over for 1,000-rusher Alex Wilson, and last year’s No. 2 receiver Zach Jackson and Ohio State commit Bennett Christian to fill the shoes of Asante Das, who amassed 1,084 yards and 15 touchdowns a year ago.
“It will be an interesting feeling going into a game like this,” Varner said.
