Former Allatoona High School ace Clarke Schmidt got his first taste of the major leagues Friday night, though it did not go as well as he may have hoped.
The 24-year-old right-hander, the No. 2-rated prospect in the New York Yankees' system, had his contract selected from the team's alternate site in between games of the Yankees' doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.
Schmidt was called on to pitch out the bullpen, relieving Deivi Garcia two outs into the fifth inning, inheriting runners on first and second. The first three batters reached on Schmidt, and Baltimore scored four runs to take a 6-3 lead before Schmidt struck out Dilson Herrera to end the inning.
Schmidt, though, saw better luck in the sixth, not allowing a run and stranding two runners on base.
Though he had some struggles, it was a milestone for Schmidt's quick ascent in the Yankees' organization. He was a first-round pick in the 2017 draft out of South Carolina, taken 16th overall despite seeing his final college season ended by Tommy John surgery.
After recovering from his injury, Schmidt made his pro debut in 2018 and made it to Double-A Trenton last season. With the 2020 minor league season canceled, he was working at the Yankees' alternate site, its Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate.
Schmidt became the first product of Allatoona over its 12-year history to reach the major leagues, let alone the top level of any major sport.
His older brother, 26-year-old Clate Schmidt, a former Clemson standout and a Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer, took pride in Clarke's achievement.
"All the late nights... All the early mornings... All the blood, sweat, and tears.... All of our dreams have led to this moment Clarke," Clate Schmidt posted on Instagram. "You’ve made it kid. You’ve made it to the top of the mountain and I couldn’t be any more proud to call you my brother and even more importantly I have the honor to call you a BIG LEAGUER. Congrats lil bro. Now go out there and carve."
Clarke Schmidt became the second Cobb County product to make his debut in the shortened major league season.
Kennesaw Mountain's Tyler Stephenson got a brief call-up from the Cincinnati Reds on July 27, totaling a pair of hits, including a home run in his first at-bat, though he was sent back to the Reds' alternate site soon after.
