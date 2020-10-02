POWDER SPRINGS — In a game that was scheduled Tuesday, Hillgrove scored 28 points and forced four turnovers in the fourth quarter as they defeated Westlake 42-21 on Friday night at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
Both teams were originally scheduled to face different opponents. Hillgrove (2-1) was slated to play Morrow, while Westlake (2-1) was supposed to play Harrison. However, Morrow and Harrsion were forced to cancel due to coronavirus issues, allowing both schools to schedule each other at the last minute.
The Lions led 21-14 going into the fourth quarter after Decari Collins’ 23-yard touchdown catch from RJ Johnson late in the third. They seemed poised to take a two-possession lead driving into Hawks territory. However Zach Parker grabbed momentum of the game for Hillgrove with an interception on the first play of the quarter. On the next play, freshman Chase McCravey threw a 75-yard touchdown to Cayden Lee, tying the game 21-all.
The Hawks regained the lead for good with 28-21 with 7:56 remaining as McCravey threw his third touchdown pass of the game, this time a 21-yard pass to Jordan Brock.
Jalen Royals, who caught two touchdowns on offense, intercepted Johnson’s pass in Westlake territory. McCravey then completed a 30-yard pass to Brock. Two plays later, Theo Tatum scored on a 7-yard run to put Hillgrove ahead 35-21 with 6:14 remaining.
Andreas Keaton came up with the third interception of the quarter and Emory Floyd recovered a muffed punt inside the Lions’ 10 to end any hopes of a Westlake comeback. TJ Thomas’ 8-yard run late in the game following Floyd’s recovery closed the scoring.
The two-quarterback platoon of McCravey and Tatum powered the Hawks to 539 yards of total offense. McCravey went 14-19 for 283 yards, also throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Royals in the third quarter, tying the game at 14.
“He’s very talented,” said Hillgrove coach Byron Slack. “He’s really learning our system, coach (Jim) Henry has been working with him. Him and Theo are going to be a great 1-2 punch. When he gets in there, he got some unique arm talent that we want to use and showed it tonight.”
Tatum threw for 103 yards, including a 79-yard pass to Royals to put the Hawks ahead 6-0 early in the first quarter. He also rushed for 43 yards.
Royals’ two touchdown catches totaled 108 yards.
Clayton Lee’s 4-yard interception return and Collins’ 22-yard catch in the second quarter gave Westlake a 14-6 halftime lead.
With consecutive wins over rival McEachern and Westlake, a team that has won six consecutive regions championships, Slack feels the team is starting to buy into their system.
“Everybody’s on the team is buying into their roles and they’re believing in the system,” he said. “It’s working for us, it’s worked for us the last two games.”
