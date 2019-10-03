Game: Edgewater (6-0) at Marietta (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Marietta 28, Edgewater 21
The schedule allotted Marietta a two-week break, but the Blue Devils didn’t treat it as such.
“There was no vacation but we got a lot of work done,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “The kids are eager to play again. It’s been a while since we played.”
Marietta’s first game back following the layover will also be at Northcutt where it will play host to Edgewater, based in Orlando, Florida and ranked No. 5 in Florida according to MaxPreps.
Having extended time between games is never easy for any team to move on following a disappointing loss, and three weeks was long enough for the Blue Devils to rehash its 28-14 loss to Grayson on Sept. 13.
“We cleaned up some mistakes we made that cost us the game,” Morgan said. “I think we’ll be a little better on offense and special teams.”
Turnovers were in issue in the loss to Grayson. The Rams secondary contained Marietta’s receiving corps for the better part of the first half and a stout defensive front forced quarterback Harrison Bailey into throwing two interceptions. An uncharacteristic performance, Bailey ended up with four interceptions, including two in the red zone.
Even though Marietta struggled, it still had a chance to win the game. The Blue Devils tied the game at 14-all in the second half before Grayson finally pulled away.
“Defensively, we’ve had some breakdowns that we had to address,” Morgan said. “Overall, we’re getting better and better in what we’re doing.”
The bright spot for Marietta in the game was Kimani Vidal, who had 88 first half rushing yards, and the Blue Devils are hoping that carries over into tonight’s game.
Morgan said Edgewater, which is undefeated and went to the Class 7A state semifinals a year ago, brings team speed. They have a pair of highly recruited junior wide receivers in 6-foot-2, 185-pound Tommi Hill, a four-star prospect with offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and others, and three-star Christian Leary, who has Florida, Florida State and Georgia Tech on his offer list. Defensively, they are led by linebacker Eric Doctor, a 6-foot, 210-pound senior who is committed to East Carolina.
