Game: Hillgrove (2-5, 0-1) at Harrison (2-6, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 41, Hillgrove 13
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 5-3
Prediction: Harrison 28, Hillgrove 24
Harrison will attempt to move one step closer to a state playoff spot, while Hillgrove will go for its first region victory of the season when the Hoyas host the Hawks in a Region 3AAAAAAA game at Cobleigh Stadium on Friday.
After losing several close games this season, Harrison (2-6, 1-1) finally broke through and got a big boost to its state playoff hopes with a 24-20 victory over North Paulding last week.
“We’ve been in six games like that this year that have been decided by one score or less and have come down to the very end,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “Fortunately for us, we were on the winning side of that Friday, but we’ve been on the losing side four times. For us and our program to win is very significant and very encouraging.”
For Cassidy, Harrison finally getting over the hump with its win over North Paulding is simply a matter of his young team beginning to mature.
“We have 11 seniors total on our team and of those, not all of those guys are playing,” Cassidy said. “When you have a bunch of young kids — we’ve got some sophomores and juniors playing — they just haven’t been in those situations. And not only that, the coaches as well. We haven’t been in many situations like that. So, as a program, I think what allowed us to get over the hump (against North Paulding) is that we’ve been there, we’ve done that, we’ve experienced that.”
Hillgrove (2-5, 0-1) returns to action after a bye week following a 14-10 loss to Marietta in its 3AAAAAAA opener on Oct. 7 and needs a win in order to avoid falling further away from postseason contention.
“I expect a game similar to the six that we’ve played that have been right at the end,” Cassidy said. “I think it’s going to be a very competitive game. I think it’s going to come down to the very end. We’re sitting in the region where McEachern has one loss, Hillgrove has one loss, North Paulding has one loss and we have one loss — the only team that doesn’t have one loss is Marietta. So, at this point, we’ll know a lot more Friday night.
“But it’s a very competitive region and I expect a very competitive game from another very young team that’s very similar to us in that they have a lot of 10th graders and a lot of 11th graders who are playing on Friday nights. But they are doing a great job and I think it’s going to be very competitive.”
