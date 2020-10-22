Game: Christian Heritage at Walker (1-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Christian Heritage 48, Walker 7 (Oct. 23, 2015)
All-time series: Christian Heritage leads 2-0
Prediction: Christian Heritage 28, Walker 17
Confidence was the key to Walker’s success in their first win of the season last week.
“The kids started believing in themselves, and that was huge,” coach Aaron Dobbins said about the 42-15 win over St. Francis. “With the transition, that was my biggest goal to get back for them. They have to start believing they can do this.”
Dobbins wants to continue to boost the team’s overall confidence, as he saw key plays being made frequently once it started to increase.
Charlie Condon had a big game scoring a touchdown and throwing a 72-yard touchdown pass to Parker Cook.
“(Condon) played really well,” Dobbins said “He had great numbers his junior year but for some reason we just couldn’t get some confidence going in him earlier this year. With the transition, my goal was to work with him and get it back.”
Keon Smart was another player who had a big night with 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
“(Smart) had a tough running game,” Dobbins said. “He had several running plays where he was just hard to take down. ”
Dobbins commended Smart’s hard work on both sides of the ball since the Wolverines’ roster struggles in numbers this season.
Walker plans to bring the same energy as they prepare to host Christian Heritage on Friday.
“(Christian Heritage is) a very strong and powerful football team,” Dobbins said. “They have a good size and can pound the football in between tackles really well. They’re a hard-nosed football team.”
Dobbins has been preparing the Wolverines the same way they were successfully prepared for last week.
“Our approach has been to focus on ourselves and worry about making ourselves better and not so focused on who we’re playing or what their rankings are,” Dobbins said. “We just worry about our team getting better and if we can do that, we can do some good things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.