The Georgia High School Athletic Association took a step closer toward resuming athletics in the fall when its Board of Trustees agreed Thursday that athletes could begin preseason conditioning with coaches at the schools starting June 8.
While the news was encouraging, there remains a chance that the Cobb County School District may delay its teams' workouts until later in the month to allow the schools to get the supplies they need to keep the athletes safe. Marietta, having only the single high school in its district, plans on getting started June 8.
Cobb County athletic director Don Baker said he is seeking advice from other school districts, and the decision to start conditioning on time will hinge on those recommendations.
“We obviously want to get our student-athletes back on their respective playing fields as fast we we can, but, at the same time, we want to be safe,” Baker said. “We are reviewing what was given to us (Thursday) and the different recommendations, and we will consult with other districts as well to see what they are doing, and we will make the decision in the coming days as to what are return to play is.”
Added Kennesaw Mountain athletic director Philip Matthews: “I know the coaches I've been in touch with are excited, and (want to) see things start to roll. We are waiting to hear from Baker and the district and from GHSA on how we can keep moving forward, but this is a good first step.”
Kell football coach Brett Sloan said he and his players are in a “holding pattern” as they wait for the district's decision.
“Obviously, we are really excited, and we want to move forward, but we want to do it the right way,” Sloan said. “We want to proceed with caution and take the measures that need to be taken to protect our athletes. It's exciting to see light at the end of the tunnel.”
Pope softball coach Chris Turco, who led the Lady Greyounds to a Class AAAAAA state title last fall, is looking forward to reuniting with his players and staff. Like Sloan, Turco is in the same situation in terms of waiting for the county to give the official go-ahead.
“We're excited to see our players again. I spoke to my AD (Josh Mathews), and Josh will be giving directives on what Pope can or can't do, and what the limitations would be,” Turco said. “I feel confident that Josh will provide us with whatever we need.”
Cobb County's decision on when to start summer conditioning will likely reflect on how quickly it installs a disease prevention plan to limit or prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Specific guidelines include coaches and athletes being required to be screened for coronavirus before each workout, and social distancing will continue.
In regards to lifting weights, there can be no more than 20 participants -- athletes and coaches combined -- per shift during each session. Locker rooms and shower facilities will remain closed. Athletes are required to bring their own water bottles and are not allowed to use water fountains or have water stations. Equipment must be cleaned and sanitized after use, and there is also a mandatory wait of 15 minutes between shifts.
“Our operations team has done a great job getting the supplies needed not only for summer, but for school next year,” Mount Paran Christian athletic director and football coach Mitch Jordan said. “The supplies are in place. It's just a matter of getting coaches on board and making sure we follow all guidelines and protocols, but I think we are well prepared to start on the 8th.”
Marietta is determined to get things started on time. Athletic director Craig McKinney said that himself, along with Marietta's strength and conditioning coach and three athletic training staff members, will help supervise the sessions and make sure all protocols are being followed.
"We've been getting a whole bunch of guidelines here in the last 36 hours or so, allowing kids to come on campus and stay in shape for the summer," McKinney said. "That gives us five people who are insuring that we follow all the guidelines. We feel very well prepared to comply with the GHSA recommendations."
