MABLETON -- Craig Adams’ five total touchdowns sparked Pebblebrook as the Falcons earned their their third consecutive win over South Cobb 40-21 in the “Battle of the Nest” rivalry Friday night at Falcon Stadium.
Leading 21-14 at halftime, Pebblebrook (1-0) forced an interception to start the second half and never looked back, scoring 19 unanswered points.
Adams capped off the 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard run to increase the Falcons’ lead to 28-14 midway through the third quarter.
South Cobb (0-1) forced two turnovers, converting both into touchdowns after struggling to take advantage last week.
“Other than giving up those two big third downs, overall, defense played well enough,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said.
In the fourth quarter, Damion Thompson caught his third touchdown pass of the game from Adams on a one-handed catch in the end zone, and Shannon Payton added an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter to give Pebblebrook a commanding 40-14 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Adams went 9-for-15 for 172 yards and rushed for another 79 yards, spearheading a well-balanced Falcons offensive attack that rushed for 231 yards.
Hood complimented Thompson and Adams on their development as a duo.
“Those guys are growing,” Hood said. “They’ve taken some huge steps as far as being leaders first of all and just being to be impact players on offense.”
Adams’ three first-half touchdown passes sparked Pebblebrook in the first half.
On the opening possession of the game, the Falcons took an early 6-0 lead when Adams threw a middle screen pass to Thompson, who caught the pass and took it down to the sideline 29 yards into the end zone.
After South Cobb responded with a touchdown pass of its own thanks to Terrance Clark II’s 14-yard pass to Daniel Dada, Pebblebrook followed up with two more Adams touchdown passes to give the Falcons a 21-6 lead early in the second quarter.
Adams connected with Thompson again — this time on a 16-yard pass — and his run on the 2-point conversion increased Pebblebrook’s lead to 14-6 late in the first quarter.
After recovering a fumble at the South Cobb 40, Adams threw yet another touchdown pass to T.J. Holmes on a third-and-29 conversion to put the Falcons ahead two touchdowns.
On the last play of the first half, Javon Clark connected with Dimmytrice Gabriel on a 36-yard touchdown. Sam Mitchell’s pass to Ethan Foma on the 2-point conversion cut the lead to 21-14.
It was South Cobb’s first game after its planned opener against Washington was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Essentially, this was like a scrimmage for us,” South Cobb coach Terry Jones said. “We didn’t get the chance to play another opponent until now. I’m proud of the kids. We've got a lot of things we have to fix.”
