MARIETTA — Isaiah Abbey ran for 224 yards and five touchdowns to lift Sprayberry to a 43-27 victory over Osborne on Friday.
Trailing 30-14, the Cardinals (1-2, 0-1 Region 6AAAAAA) started in the fourth quarter with a 65-yard touchdown from Khalif Walters. They would pull within 30-27 on the next possession on a 18-yard run from Wayne Dillon with 6:46 left in the final quarter.
With Osborne threatening to take the lead, the Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-2) would get an interception by Phillip Andoh, that he would return for a 24-yard touchdown to push the lead back to double digits at 36-27. A fumble recovery would give Sprayberry the ball again, allowing for a 59-yard touchdown from Abbey to secure the victory.
“Our kids play, really, really, hard, very proud of our kids,” Osborne coach Luqman Salam said. “We were on the wrong side of this one (Friday), but I feel so good about the way our kids competed tonight.”
The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals would trade a combined four turnovers over the first 8 minutes of the third quarter.
Abbey would break the trend with a 2-yard run and Caleb Prickett would hit a 36-yard field goal to up the score 30-14 by the end of the quarter.
Osborne had an opportunity to take the lead in the second quarter after an Licori Humphrey interception, which set up the Cardinals up at the 5-yard line, but they could not move the ball and turned it over on downs.
Sprayberry capitalized with a 44-yard touchdown from Abbey to build the lead to 20-7.
The Cardinals would close the second period with a Dillon 9-yard touchdown to leave them trailing 20-14 at the half.
“I thought they played really inspired,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “I thought they played physical. I thought they whipped our butt in the box upfront on the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. It’s obviously good to get a region win and I’m proud of our kids but we’re nowhere where we need to be. I don’t think I’m disappointed, but I am in the way we executed.”
In the first quarter, Abbey scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, followed by a 25-yard touchdown from Osborne’s Walters. Both drives needed just two plays.
Abbey would give the Yellow Jackets a 14-7 lead with a 9-yard touchdown run to close the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.