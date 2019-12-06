LILBURN — Three-and-a-half years ago, former Marietta athletic director Paul Hall plucked Richard Morgan from a state championship program in Virginia, in the hopes that Morgan could bring those same championship results to the Blue Devils.
Now, destiny awaits Marietta after the Blue Devils pulled away from a 17-14 deficit to produce a 42-31 victory over Parkview on Friday in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at the Big Orange Jungle.
Harrison Bailey completed 23 of 27 passes for 393 yards, five touchdowns and one interception to set up Marietta (12-2) for its first state championship appearance since winning it all in 1967.
The Blue Devils will face Lowndes for the title next Saturday at Georgia State Stadium.
“When I sat down with Paul Hall, he asked me what kind of program did I want to build at Marietta,” Morgan said. “I told him I wanted to build guys with character who will love one another and love this community.
“We’ve been through a lot of adversity over the past couple of years, and it’s made these guys stronger. We started in the offseason about making an impact, and we’ve lived that idea for the past seven months, and now we’re going to state. I’m just so proud of everyone on this team. These are the people who matter in this world, and they get to show the entire state how strong they are.”
Arik Gilbert, named the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year earlier in the day, caught nine passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns for Marietta, which has won seven in a row. He also completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Bailey late in the first half to put the Blue Devils ahead 28-17 at the break.
Ricky White had nine receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while Taji Johnson caught a 69-yard touchdown. Kimani Vidal rushed 25 times for 84 yards.
Region 7AAAAAAA champion Parkview (12-2) pulled within 28-24 on its first drive of the second half when Cody Brown rolled for a 50-yard touchdown run.
Marietta responded with back-to-back scoring drives to move in front 42-24 with 11 minutes left in the game. The first possession took 6 minutes off the clock and ended with a 19-yard touchdown reception for White. After a Parkview punt, Bailey connected with Gilbert for a 34-yard score to compete a six-play drive that lasted 2 minutes.
“This feels great,” Gilbert said. “Me and my brothers have worked hard for this and to make it this far, but we’re not done yet. There’s more work to do.”
Brown, who had 25 carries for 205 yards, scored the last of his two touchdowns on a 17-yard carry to trim Parkview’s deficit to 42-31 with 7:53 left, but the Panthers could get no closer. Brown also completed a 51-yard touchdown to Tyler Curtis on a fake punt late in the first half.
Marietta scored twice in the final 3 minutes of the first half and rallied from a 17-14 deficit to take a 28-17 lead at halftime.
Tied 14-all following Bailey’s 21-yard touchdown strike to White with 6 minutes remaining in the second, Parkview’s Nolan McCord connected on a 39-yard field goal with 2:51 on the clock to give the Panthers their three-point advantage. Curtis’ 42-yard run brought Parkview to the Blue Devils’ 27, but Marietta’s defense stiffened and kept the Panthers out of the end zone.
That is when Bailey and the Marietta offense went to work with 2:51 on the clock. After the ensuing kickoff, Bailey found Johnson open in the middle of the field on the third play of the drive, and the senior receiver broke two tackles en route to a 69-yard touchdown for a 21-17 Marietta lead.
Morgan judiciously used his timeouts during Parkview’s next possession as the Blue Devils’ defense got the Panthers to punt with roughly 50 seconds remaining.
Marietta recorded four straight first downs to force the clock to stop, and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty helped move the ball from the Blue Devils’ 26 to the Panthers’ 6 with 10 seconds on the clock. Bailey completed two passes of 20-plus yards to Gilbert and White to get Marietta within striking distance.
Morgan went into a his playbook for the final score of the half as Vidal reversed a toss to Gilbert, who threw to Bailey, and he scored from the 1 with 3 seconds left, leaving Parkview with little time left to recover.
Marietta took a 7-0 lead on the opening possession of the game behind a 52-yard touchdown reception for Gilbert from Bailey in the first 2 minutes.
Parkview answered with a 14-yard touchdown run from Curtis to knot the contest at 7-all. Terian Williams II intercepted Bailey on the Blue Devils’ ensuing possession, and immediately scored off a fake punt for a 14-7 advantage.
