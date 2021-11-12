2021-22 Cobb County Girls Basketball Capsules
Allatoona Lady Buccaneers
Head coach: James Bouyer, third year
Last year: 10-12
Key players: Abby Hohl, Jr., G, Alyssa McFarlan, Jr., G.
Campbell Lady Spartans
Head coach: Randy Mcclure, 31st year
Last year: 14-4, Region 2AAAAAAA runner-up, advanced to second round
Key players: Laila Battle, Sarah Taub, Sr., Nia Bozeman, Sr., Chelsea Lewis, Sr., Jaida Fitzgerald, Sr., Cheyenne Clark, Sr., Tai Harvey, So., Jadah Gibson, Jr., Malia Yost, Jr., Lila Marble, Fr., Marlie Battle, Fr., McKenzie Nicholson, Sr., Payton Nicholson, Jr.
Team strengths: Team’s senior experience, and team chemistry.
Harrison Lady Hoyas
Head coach: Terry Kemp, second year
Last year: 5-15
Key players: Dayuna Colvin, Sr., PG, Chisom Eziomume, Jr., C, Caitlin Anderson, Sr., F, Erinne Giles, So., G, Taylor Albritton, So., G, Mahassen Thoms, Sr., G, Shirley Perez, Sr., G, Armani Shaw, So., F, Kaiya Sibley-Clark, So., F/C
Team strengths: Chemistry, athleticism and depth.
Hillgrove Lady Hawks
Head coach: Susan Milam, 10th year
Last year: 6-14, fourth in Region 3AAAAAAA, advanced to first round
Key players: Lauren Render, Sr., F, Charlese Porter, Sr., G, Mycah Ford, Sr., P, Caylie Long, Jr., P
Team strengths: Depth and quickness.
Kell Lady Longhorns
Head coach: Kandra Bailey, first year
Last year: 25-4, Region 6AAAAAA champs, advanced to third round of state playoffs
Key players: Amaya Moss, Sr., F, Crystal Henderson, Jr., PG, Jada Green, Jr., PF, Jada Peterson, Jr., G.
Team strengths: Team works well together and provides defensive pressure on and off the ball. On offense, all players have the ability to score from all levels on the floor.
Kennesaw Mountain Lady Mustangs
Head coach: Darryl Ellis, first year
Last year: 13-12, fourth in Region 6AAAAAA, advanced to first round of state playoffs
Key players: Chrystal Nguyen, Sr., G
Team strengths: A good group of girls that work hard and want to be successful.
Marietta Lady Blue Devils
Head coach: Derrick DeWitt, third year
Last year: 21-5, first in Region 3AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAAA state champions
Key players: Chloe Sterling, Sr., PG, Makayah Harris, Jr., PG, Loren Nelson, Jr., G,
Kayla Day, So., G, Frances Storey, So., G.
Team strengths: Loaded at the guard spots with an uptempo pressure defense team. The team as a whole is tough, scrappy and focused.
McEachern Lady Indians
Head coach: Phyllis Arthur, 16th year
Last year: 19-10
Key players: Caelan Ellis, Sr., SG, Kristen Roche, Sr., PG/SG.
Team strengths: Guard play.
Mount Paran Christian Lady Eagles
Head coach: Stephanie Dunn, fifth year
Last year: 23-4, advanced to second round of Class A Private state playoffs
Key players: Kara Dunn, Sr., G, Katelyn Dunning, Sr., PG, Jessica Fields, Fr., F, Jacalyn Myrthil, Fr., PG.
Team strengths: Has versatility on both ends of the court and a good mix of experienced and young players. Can score in multiple ways and play pressure defense. Share the basketball on offense and play hide IQ basketball.
North Cobb Lady Warriors
Head coach: John Speeney, ninth year
Last year: 5-15
Key players: Dayuna Colvin, Sr., PG, Chisom Eziomume, Jr., C, Caitlin Anderson, Sr., F, Erinne Giles, So., G, Taylor Albritton, So., G, Mahassen Thoms, Sr., G, Shirley Perez, Sr., G, Armani Shaw, So., F, Kaiya Sibley-Clark, So., F/C
Team strengths: Chemistry, athleticism and depth.
North Cobb Christian Lady Eagles
Head coach: Reggie Dixon, first year
Last year: 11-7, fourth in Region 7A Private
Team strengths: An engaged, coachable young team that is eager to learn and improve everyday.
Pebblebrook Lady Falcons
Head coach: Tina Hadley, third year
Last year: 9-17, fourth in Region 2AAAAAAA, advanced to first round of state playoffs
Key players: Kania Seymour, Jr., PG, Kelcei Rivers, Jr., G, Iryana Muckle, Jr., G, Zephaniah Wilkins, Sr., C.
Team strengths: Have several players that can score on the floor.
Pope Lady Greyhounds
Head coach: William Blythe, fifth year
Last year: 17-11, third in Region 6AAAAAA, advanced to first round of state playoffs
Key players: Katie Ward, Sr., SG, Danielle Smith, Sr., Reagan Tull, Sr., Cetta Gatto, Jr., PG, Caroline Heintzelman, Jr., G, Emily Ryan, Jr., F, Riley Bensman, So., SG
Team strengths: Young but deep and athletic.
South Cobb Lady Eagles
Head coach: Lasonia White, third year
Last year: 2-22
Key players: Patrice Jackson, Sr., F/G, Rhonda Gadson, Sr., G, LaShayla Washington, Sr., G, Ania Smith, Sr., G.
Team strengths: Quickness, chemistry and defense.
Sprayberry Lady Yellow Jackets
Head coach: Kellie Avery, fourth year
Last year: 21-6, runner-up Region 6AAAAAA, advanced to second round
Key players: Flau’Jae Johnson, Sr., PG, Anna Vereen, Jr., P, Amyah Woodmore, Jr., F
Team strengths: Experience, the team knows how to play in big games against tough competition.
Walton Lady Raiders
Head coach: Matt Kelterborn, fifth year
Last year: 8-14
Key players: Lexy Harris, Jr., C, Liz Williams, Sr., G, Graycen Ehlen, Fr., G
Team strengths: Intensity on defense. The team will be increasing full court pressure and increasing offensive tempo. It will have more depth and a balance between inside and perimeter scoring.
