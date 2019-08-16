Your CBD Store - East Cobb, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 360 in Marietta, opened on July 22 in Sprayberry Square behind Zama.
The store, owned by Garrett Abdo, is a dedicated CBD store selling hemp products. CBD, derived from industrial hemp, is regulated by the USDA.
Products offered include oils, creams, edibles, capsules, skin care and even products for animals.
For more information, call 678-741-8990 or visit WWW.EastCobb307.CBDrx4U.com.
