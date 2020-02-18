The YMCA of Metro Atlanta honored its partners, volunteers and teen leaders of the year on Feb. 10 during its Celebration of Community Champions: 2020 Vision event at the Cobb Galleria Centre in the Cumberland area.
Ambassador Andrew Young and Dr. Walter Young were recognized with the Bransby Christian Leadership Award, the Y’s highest honor for volunteers. Established in 1984 and named after Joseph C. Bransby, a dedicated servant-leader who led the metro Atlanta YMCA from 1962-1980, the award is given annually for exemplary individual service.
Additional honorees and partners recognized at the event for their outstanding service include:
- Corporate Partner of the Year: Kaiser Permanente
- Non-Profit Partners of the Year: Atlanta Police Foundation
- Fundraiser of the Year: Mark Spain / Forsyth County Family YMCA
- Teen Fundraiser of the Year: Jayden Bohannon / East Lake Family YMCA
Individual Volunteers of the Year include:
- Bisa Kenney & Madison Kenney - Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA
- Ralph E. Taylor, II - Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA
- Gregory Burns - Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead
- Brad Wilson - Covington Family YMCA
- Anisha Rohit Nathu - Cowart Family YMCA
- Easter-Penny Jones - Decatur Family YMCA
- Lisa M Cox - East Lake Family YMCA
- David V. Healy - Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA
- Wesley Lava - Forsyth County Family YMCA
- Desi Frazier - G. Cecil Pruett Community Center Family YMCA
- Reagan Havens - J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA
- Molly Toland Khan - McCleskey- East Cobb/ Northeast Cobb Family YMCAs
- Gail DeFranco and Leo DeFranco - Northwest Family YMCA
- Paige Blair - Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA
- Terrell S. Gibbs, Ph.D, P.E. - South DeKalb Family YMCA
- Cindy Luckie - Summit Family YMCA
- Charles Maurice Poole, Sr. - The Villages at Carver Family YMCA
- Cartrell Watts - Wade Walker Park Family YMCA
- Chris Clayton - YMCA Camp High Harbour at Lake Allatoona
- Chad Brammer - YMCA Camp High Harbour at Lake Burton
- Melinda Setenyi - YMCA Early Learning Programs
- Sonya Halpern - YMCA of Metro Atlanta
Teen Leaders of the Year include:
- Quentin Lamar Taylor - Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA
- Heaven Elise Moore-Lattimore - Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA
- Asia Harris - Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead
- Mya Simone Crenshaw - Covington Family YMCA
- Taylor Marie Crawford - Cowart Family YMCA
- Keion K. Carter - Decatur Family YMCA
- Kim Nguyen - East Lake Family YMCA
- Julianna Christine Trimboli - Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA
- Gregory Hamilton Jr - Forsyth County Family YMCA
- Matthew Crosby - G. Cecil Pruett Community Center Family YMCA
- Erin Young - J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA
- Fatima Gonzalez - McCleskey- East Cobb/ Northeast Cobb Family YMCAs
- Avery Smith - Northwest Family YMCA
- Damilola Zoe-Elizabeth Ige - Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA
- Kyle Mosley - South DeKalb Family YMCA
- Logan A. Meadows - Summit Family YMCA
- Julian Charles Jordan - The Villages at Carver Family YMCA
- Justin Buckles - Wade Walker Park Family YMCA
- Jordan Nicole Knotts - YMCA Camp High Harbour at Lake Allatoona
- Cole Campbell - YMCA Camp High Harbour at Lake Burton
For more information, visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/160.
