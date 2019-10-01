The YMCA of Metro Atlanta hosted its Days of Service event Sept. 13-14 to celebrate 160 years of serving Atlanta communities.
More than 2,000 volunteers joined together to serve 28 project sites.
In Cobb County, the YMCA joined forces with representatives from Cumberland-based Gas South and Marietta-based MUST Ministries on Sept. 13 to throw a community baby shower for local mothers in need. Gas South hosted the event and helped provide baskets with diapers, bottles and pacifiers.
In addition to Days of Service, metro Atlanta volunteers work directly with YMCA members, mentor youth in leadership programs, teach classes, coach sports teams and help with homework.
For more information, visit ymcaatlanta.org.
