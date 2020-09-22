WorkSource Cobb will be hosting an in-person sign-up event on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Cobb County residents interested in applying or learning more about their 2020 Express to Success training programs.
Express 2020 is a no-cost fast-track into high-demand career training programs funded through the CARES Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The purpose of the program is to help those affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19 to gain training and certifications in high-demand industries increasing their employment outlook.
Training programs include, but are not limited to, CDL, Project Management, Insurance Adjustment, Information Technology and Healthcare fields. For information on the available programs, visit worksourcegaportal.com.
Cobb residents wishing to apply for services should bring a state issued ID, social security card and proof of residence such as a utility bill. Eligible customers will also have access to supportive services which may include, but not limited to, child care, transportation, and rental assistance while enrolled in a training program. All attendees must follow CDC safety guidelines, including requiring anyone in attendance to wear a mask.
Anyone unable to attend on the day of the event can contact the WorkSource Cobb Service Center at 770-528-4300 or email at information@cobbworks.org.
