WorkSource Cobb staff will have the following virtual workshops:
- May 20 at 10 a.m. will be Leveraging Technology to Navigate the Job Market During a Crisis. Participants can learn the best way to navigate job leads.
- May 27 at 10 a.m. will be Get Ready for Online Interviews. Participants can learn how to nail phone/video interviews.
- June 3 at 10 a.m. will be Your M.A.P. (Meticulous Action Plan). Participants can learn the key steps to successful rapid employment.
To register, call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org.
