WorkSource Cobb staff will have the following virtual workshops:

  • May 20 at 10 a.m. will be Leveraging Technology to Navigate the Job Market During a Crisis. Participants can learn the best way to navigate job leads.
  • May 27 at 10 a.m. will be Get Ready for Online Interviews. Participants can learn how to nail phone/video interviews.
  • June 3 at 10 a.m. will be Your M.A.P. (Meticulous Action Plan). Participants can learn the key steps to successful rapid employment.

To register, call 770-528-4300 or email information@cobbworks.org.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.