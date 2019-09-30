WorkSource Cobb, 463 Commerce Park Drive SE, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have a job fair for UPS seasonal part-time package handlers this week.
Interviews are available Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday from 1:30 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Pay is $14 per hour with various shift start times and potential career opportunities. Workers must be able to work up to 5 1/2 hours per day, five days per week and additional hours and/or overtime depending on service needs. Workers also must be able to bend, squat, stand, walk, step/up down and turn/pivot for entire work shift; lift, lower or carry packages at rates of 200 to 400 packages per hour; and assist in moving packages weighing up to 150 pounds.
For more information, visit UPSJOBS.com.
